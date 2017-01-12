Pets of the Week

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Molly. I am a beautiful 3-year-old English Bulldog. I am friendly and walk on the leash but have not had much training. I need special eyedrops for my eyes. I came into the shelter with my friend Tonka, but we don’t need to be adopted together. I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Molly, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies), and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Elza. I’m a 4-year-old spayed, female poodle mix. I am a very cuddly girl. I enjoy sitting in a lap and just relaxing. I am good with dogs and kids. I would make an amazing pet. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 280476

Hi, my name is Anani. I am a 8-year-old spayed orange and white cat. I am a very sweet girl. I get alone with kids, dogs and cats. I am litter-box trained and get along with cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I am already to go! Intake Number: 259539

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Buster. I am about 2 years old and super sweet with a great personality. I am neutered, good with other dogs, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. Intake Number: 110307/R209782

My name is Mistletoe. I am a bit shy at first, but once I get to know you, I am very sweet. I am about 2-years-old and good with other cats. I am litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and spayed. I am looking for loving home.

Intake Number: 107929/R208304

For more information on Buster, Mistletoe and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.