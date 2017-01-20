Pets of the Week

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Sky, aren’t I a handsome fella? I was adopted but had to come back to the shelter when I met my canine brother. I didn’t like him much so I need to be in a dog-free home. I am about 2-years-old and am ok with other cats. I am litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and neutured. I am looking for loving home. Intake Number: 109293/R209629

My name is Xena. I am a sweet German Shepherd mix and am a well-behaved girl. I am spayed, microchipped, good with other dogs, up-to-date on my shots and am ready to go home with you now. Intake Number: 7989/Hs208892

For more information on Xena, Sky and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Princess. I am a beautiful 7-month-old Shepherd-Labrador mix and a very faithful girl. I am active, playful and crate trained. I was raised around 4 small children, but my family did not have time for me. I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Princess, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.