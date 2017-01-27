Pets of the Week

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies), and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Sophie. I’m a 3-year-old spayed, female tri-color terrier mix. I am a very friendly girl. I enjoy going to the park and relaxing with my owner. I am good with dogs and kids. I would make an amazing pet. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 329602

Hi, my name is Cheddar. I am a 3-year-old orange and white cat. I am a very loving boy. I get alone with cats. I am litter-box trained and get along with cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I will need to fixed before I can go home with you! Intake Number: 329012

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Hannah. I am a beautiful 1-year-old fox terrier. I am good with other dogs, friendly and love to be held. I am a well-behaved girl. My owner is moving so now I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Hannah, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Sally. I am a beautiful. Sweet and super friendly 2 and one half-year old Pitbull mix. Please come and meet me and I guarantee, I will touch your heart. I am spayed, good with other dogs and kids, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. Intake Number: 93136/R208531

My name is Jack Sparrow. I am a very sweet guy who is good with other cats. I am a sweet little guy who loves attention and would make a great little companion! I am litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and neutered. I am looking for loving home. Intake Number: 105495/R207656

For more information on Crissy, Sandy and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.