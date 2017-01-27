Pets of the Week

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies), and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Sophie! Courtesy photo
Hi, my name is Sophie! Courtesy photo

Hi, my name is Sophie. I’m a 3-year-old spayed, female tri-color terrier mix. I am a very friendly girl. I enjoy going to the park and relaxing with my owner. I am good with dogs and kids. I would make an amazing pet. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 329602

 

Hi, my name is Cheddar! Courtesy photo
Hi, my name is Cheddar! Courtesy photo

Hi, my name is Cheddar. I am a 3-year-old orange and white cat. I am a very loving boy. I get alone with cats. I am litter-box trained and get along with cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I will need to fixed before I can go home with you! Intake Number: 329012

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

 

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Hannah! Courtesy photo
My name is Hannah! Courtesy photo

My name is Hannah. I am a beautiful 1-year-old fox terrier. I am good with other dogs, friendly and love to be held. I am a well-behaved girl. My owner is moving so now I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Hannah, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

 

 

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Sally! Courtesy photo
My name is Sally! Courtesy photo

My name is Sally. I am a beautiful. Sweet and super friendly 2 and one half-year old Pitbull mix. Please come and meet me and I guarantee, I will touch your heart. I am spayed, good with other dogs and kids, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. Intake Number: 93136/R208531

 

My name is Jack Sparrow! Courtesy photo
My name is Jack Sparrow! Courtesy photo

My name is Jack Sparrow. I am a very sweet guy who is good with other cats. I am a sweet little guy who loves attention and would make a great little companion! I am litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and neutered. I am looking for loving home. Intake Number: 105495/R207656

For more information on Crissy, Sandy and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.

