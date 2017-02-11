Pets of the Week

Retrievers and Friends

My name is Luke. I am a beautiful 1-year-old spaniel retriever mix. I am housetrained, shy with strangers and good with other dogs and cats. I like my toys and like to go for walks. My owner is working long hours and is no longer able to care for me. I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Luke, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies), and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Smitty. I’m a 6-year-old spaniel mix. I am a very friendly boy. I enjoy spending time with my family. I am good with dogs and kids. I would make an amazing pet. I will need to get fixed before I can go home with you! Intake Number: 330589

Hi, my name is Kira. I am a 5-year-old domestic medium hair cat. I am a very loving girl. I get alone with cats. I am litter-box trained and get along with cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I am all ready to go home with you!

Intake Number: 328510

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Ted. I am a 2-year-old dachshund/terrier mix and mind my manners, but once I get to know you I am quite the character. I am good with other dogs, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. I will have to be neutered before going home with you. Intake Number: 111009/Hw208833

My name is Benjamin. I am a loving boy who is good with other cats. Nothing gets me flustered! I am litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and spayed. Best of all, the cost to adopt me is only $25 if you are a senior citizen! I am looking for loving home. Intake Number: 6051/Hs205564

For more information on Ted, Benjamin and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.