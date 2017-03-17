Pets of the Week

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Claire. I am a 2-year-old pitbull mix and extremely sweet. I am polite and loving and have a devoted personality. I don’t jump up on people, I just politely wait for them to say hello. I am good with other dogs, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. I will need to be spayed before going home with you. Intake Number: 112950/Bea29141

My name is Hinata. I am a 7-year-old siamese mix who is good with other cats. I was adopted then returned to the shelter because the other cat in the home did not like me. I would like to be an indoor only cat. I am litter-box trained, up to date on shots, de-wormed, spayed and micro-chipped. Is there room in your heart for me? Intake Number: 112425/R210777

For more information on Claire, Hinata and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.

Retrievers and Friends

My name is Eddie. I am sweet 8-year-old Labrador mix. I am a very gentle boy and am well behaved and good with other dogs. I am housetrained and since my owner had to move, I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Eddie, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.