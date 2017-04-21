Pets of the Week

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies), and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Mongolian Beef. I am a 4-year-old domestic short hair cat. I am a very spunky boy. I am litter-box trained and can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I am already neutered so I can go home with you today! Intake Number: 340966

Hi, my name is Damien. I’m a 4-year-old Lab mix and a very loving boy. I get alone with children and dogs. I love to play with a ball. I would make an amazing pet. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 249545

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Peppermint Patty. I am a beautiful, 9-month-old Burmese Links Point mix. I am very friendly, sweet and gentle. I am a little girl and have a nice, soft, medium length coat and beautiful blue eyes. I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Peppermint Patty, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.