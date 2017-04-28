Pets of the Week

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Baby. I am a 1-year-old, beautiful Pitbull. I am a sweet little gal loaded with a dear personality who loves to go on car rides! I am spayed, good with other dogs, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. I am available now! Intake Number: 112662/R210990

My name is Simon. I am a 1-year-old domestic short hair cat and hoping for a chance at a great life. Will you be my new owner? I am litter-box trained, up to date on shots, de-wormed, neutered and micro-chipped. Is there room in your heart for me? Intake Number: 114726/Bea29236

For more information on Baby, Simon and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Sammy. I am a precious 4-year-old toy poodle and very well-behaved. I am housetrained, walk on the leash and am good with cats and other dogs. My previous owners wanted to travel and didn’t have time for me. I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Sammy, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies), and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Taladro. I’m a 4-year-old Lab mix and a very loving boy. I get along with dogs and love to be around them. I love to relax outside and get some belly rubs. I would make an amazing pet. I will need to be fixed before going home with you! Intake Number: 281615

Hi, my name is Squeaky. I am a 7-year-old domestic short hair cat. I am a very friendly girl. I am litter-box trained. I am good with children, dogs and cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 343424

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.