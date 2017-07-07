Pets of the Week

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Specials: All cats/kittens, pit bulls, and Chihuahuas adoptions are $5.00 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional).

Note: Dog & cat adoption fees include microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excludes rabies), and a free vet check.

My name is Zero. I am a 1-year-old, tan-and-white male Chihuahua. I am a very happy boy. I’ve been neutered. I am good with kids and other dogs. I enjoy running around and chasing balls. I would make an amazing pet, and I’m all ready to go home with you!

My name is Marla. I am a 2-year-old calico short-haired cat. I am a very talkative girl and a bit sneaky. I enjoy sun bathing by a window. I am litter-box trained. I am good with kids and cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I will need to be fixed before going home with you!

 

 

Retrievers & Friends

I’m Wynter, a beautiful 1-year-old Husky girl. I walk pretty well on a leash, though I could use a little training. I play nicely with other dogs, am active and love the kiddie pool. My owner is moving, and I’m looking for a loving home.

 

 

Ramona Humane Society

I’m Skye, an Australian Cattle Dog mix. I’m a 1-year-old beauty, and I only want to do the right thing! I’m up to date on shots and de-wormed. I also get along very well with my kennel mate. I just can’t wait to meet my new owner!

I’m Samson, a sweet, loveable boy. I will steal your heart after just a few seconds with you! I’m 5 years old, litter box trained, up to date on shots, de-wormed and will be neutered before my adoption. I’m just waiting very patiently and hoping for the best!

