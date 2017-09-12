Pets of the Week

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Toby. I am a 4-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. I am sweet and everything you could ever want in a dog; loving, well-behaved and good with other dogs and children. I am up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. I can’t wait to go home with you! Intake Number: 124127/R215366

My name is Woopie. I am a 1-year-old domestic short hair cat and gorgeous boy. I am good with children over the age of two, dogs and other cats. I am litter-box trained, up to date on shots, de-wormed and neutered. Is there room in your heart for me? Intake Number: 121600/R214210

For more information on Toby, Woopie and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Sprocket. I am a beautiful, 6-year-old Yellow Lab. I love the water and am good with other dogs and children, but have no experience with cats. I am a well-cared for, big boy whose owner is moving and unable to take me along. I am looking for a loving homeFor more information on Sprocket, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Aztec. I am an 8-year-old Labrador mix and a very sweet boy. I am good with children and other dogs. I love to lay out in the yard and get some sun. I would make an amazing pet. I will need to be fixed before going home with you! Intake Number: 358893

Hi, my name is Mia. I am a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat. I am a talkative girl. I enjoy sunbathing by a window. I am litter-box trained. I am good with older children and cats. I am good with older children and cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 360429

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.