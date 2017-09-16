Pets of the Week

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Ella. I am a beautiful, 6-month-old Lab mix. I am very active and love to play with other dogs. My owner had no time for me so I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Ella, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Stella. I am a 2-year-old Boxer mix and a very active girl. I am good with children and other dogs. . I love to go outside and chase just about anything. I would make an amazing pet. I will need to be fixed before going home with you! Intake Number: 361616

Hi, my name is Corrin. I am a 6-month-old black and white cat. I am a very talkative girl I enjoy sunbathing by a window. I am litter-box trained. I am good with older children and cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I will need to be fixed before going with you! Intake Number: 364449

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Sadie. I am a 7-year-old female German Shepherd. I am everything you could ever want in a dog; happy, friendly and sweet. I am well-behaved and very easy to love. I am good with children and other dogs, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. Intake Number: 123675/R215488

My name is Krysten. I am a 2-year-old domestic medium hair cat and very sweet girl. I am a beautiful girl who is good with other cats. I am litter-box trained, up to date on shots, de-wormed, spayed and available now! Is there room in your heart for me? Intake Number: 120801/R213916

For more information on Sadie, Krysten and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.