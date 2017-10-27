Pets of the Week

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Maizy. I am a 10-year-old Corgi mix. I am a sweet and adorable gal. I am good with other dogs, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. I will be spayed before going home with you! Intake Number: 126963/Bea30037

My name is Gretta. I am a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat and such a sweet kitty. I am spayed, litterbox trained, good with other cats and available now. Is there room in your heart for me? Intake Number: 124160/R215382

For more information on Maisy, Gretta and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.

Retrievers & Friends

Our names are Clark and Scarlet. We are a stunning brother and sister great dane pair of pups. We are 10 months old with excellent temperaments and very easygoing. We walk nicely on the leash and are good around children. We would love to stay together if possible and- are looking for a loving home.

For more information on Clark and Scarlet, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Coco. I am a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix and a super sweet girl. I am good with children and other dogs. I like to relax with my owner or go run around outside. I would make an amazing pet. I will need to be fixed before going home with you! Intake Number: 370845

Hi, my name is Jezabel. I am a 2-month-old domestic short hair cat. I am a talkative girl. I like to chase my toys all around the room. I am litter-box trained. I am good with older children and cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 368772

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.