Pets of the Week

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Rusty. I am a 7-year-old Labrador, Rhodesian Ridgeback mix and a very sweet fellow. I am good with other dogs and love to ride in the car. I am up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 55880/Hs216642

My name is Shelby. I am a beautiful, 3-year-old domestic short hair mix and such a gorgeous girl! I am spayed, up-to-date on my shots, good with other kitties and litterbox trained. I would love a home for the holidays! Intake Number: 106074/R216143

For more information on Rusty, Shelby and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.

Retrievers and Friends

My name is Annie Oakley, I am a 1 2-week-old Queensland Heeler. I came into the shelter with my brother, Huckleberry Finn who has been adopted. I am a super sweet girl who is looking for a loving home.

For more information on Annie Oakley, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.