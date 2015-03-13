State puts local veterinarian on 5 years of probation

A state investigation into Dr. Nasir Ahmed of All Creatures Animal Hospital in Murrieta has led to protests by community members following numerous complaints of the veterinarian’s treatment of their animals.
Protests, organized by Murrieta resident and pig breeder Lana Piercy who owns Piercy’s Farms, were held Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 by a small group of former customers and animal rights activists who said they want the veterinarian’s medical license revoked and his business closed.
On Jan. 19, Piercy used her Facebook page to ask others to protest with her Jan. 21 after learning from a customer that the hospital had performed two surgeries on their pig to spay it. The pig died afterward.
“Please do not use All Creatures Animal Hospital in Murrieta!! One of my customer’s pigs was taken there to be spayed over the weekend,” Piercy posted on her Facebook page. “After cutting her open they told my customer that they couldn’t find the ovaries or uterus, sewed her back up and then got a specialist to look. The specialist found the lady parts and was able to perform the surgery to spay her but she had to be cut open twice for this. Please do not take any of your animals there, they clearly have no idea what they’re doing!!”
Piercy posted on her Facebook page Jan. 22 that she was holding a second protest Jan. 24 “in hopes of shining a light on the situation,” and the fact that Ahmed had recently had his medical license suspended for 40 days by the state’s Veterinary Medical Board following an investigation.
State’s investigation
From 2009 to 2012, eight dog and cat owners filed complaints against Ahmed with the VMB and the complaints were compiled into one investigation, according to the VMB’s Enforcement Program Manager Candace Raney.
During the investigation, Ahmed’s medical records of the complainants’ pets were reviewed. In the Second Amended Accusation, Case No. AV 2012 16, dated May 7, 2014, there are 24 causes for discipline listed against Ahmed. The causes included “Negligence,” “Incompetence,” “Violation of Regulations: Record-Keeping,” “Violation of Regulations: Radiographic Films,” and “Violation of Regulations: Anesthesia.”
Ahmed settled the case with the state and in the Stipulated Settlement and Disciplinary Order dated May 8, 2014, he admitted culpability to every charge and allegation in the Second Amended Accusation. His veterinarian license and premises permit were revoked, but the revocations were stayed and he was placed on probation for five years with a 40-day suspension of his medical license last fall. He also was ordered to pay $25,336.73 for cost recovery of the state’s investigation and prosecution costs and probation monitoring costs, fined $2,000, put on supervised practice and made to take continuing education and ethics training each year of his probation. There are other terms and conditions of his probation that he must obey.
The Second Amended Accusation and Stipulated Settlement and Disciplinary Order are public documents and can be viewed in their entirety on the state’s website at www.vmb.ca.gov.
One complainant’s story
Wildomar resident Patricia Brown who participated in the Jan. 24 protest, is one of the complainants in the state’s investigation.
Brown said that on Aug. 3, 2010, she took her 3-year-old Maine Coon cat, Daxton, to the hospital for grooming. Daxton was sedated by Ahmed and his entire body was shaved by a veterinary technician. Later that day Daxton was discharged.
Brown thought it was odd that when she picked Daxton up that his blanket was draped over his cat carrier. She was told by hospital staff that Daxton would probably be embarrassed and hide because of his shortened hair. When Brown took him home he ran from his carrier and hid from her for several days.
Four days later Brown was able to get near enough to Daxton to notice that he was lethargic, had lameness in his left hind leg and a hard blackened area over his left thigh.
“Stupidly, I took him back to All Creatures,” she said.
Ahmed determined that Daxton might have a chemical burn injury affecting his leg and admitted him to the hospital for treatment. Ahmed wanted to remove the burn scab, but Brown wanted him to wait.
Ahmed removed the burn scab anyway, she said.
“He just ripped off the scab,” Brown said, adding that she heard from hospital staff that he didn’t sedate Daxton prior to the procedure. Ahmed gave her a bag of medicines to apply on Daxton’s wound.
Daxton was discharged Aug. 11, but Brown was still concerned about his injury so she sought a second opinion the next day at the Valley Veterinary Clinic in Murrieta. Dr. Thomas Worfel evaluated and treated Daxton’s wound over a nine-week period, consulting with a burn specialist in New York. She said that Worfel told her that he has had to fix up many of Ahmed’s “bunglings.”
Worfel also told Brown that Daxton didn’t have a chemical burn, but was placed sedated on a heating pad that burned him. He had her throw away the medicines that Ahmed had given her because one was for dogs and the other had alcohol in it and “would have burned him to death,” she said.
Ahmed reimbursed Brown for Daxton’s medical expenses at his hospital and she took him to Small Claims Court to recover over $5,000 in medical expenses she paid to the second hospital. She said he brought people in to testify as witnesses that she’d never seen before. “The lies were unbelievable,” she said.
Ultimately she lost the case because she couldn’t prove how Daxton was burned. Ahmed tried to countersue Brown to get back the money he’d paid her, but the judge denied his request.
After losing her case, Brown filed a complaint with the VMB and was asked to be a witness in the state’s case.
“He shouldn’t be practicing at all,” she said. “He doesn’t like animals obviously. He needs to have his license taken away.”
Former employee’s experience
Former Temecula resident Alec Weiner said she worked at the hospital in the spring of 2012. She now lives in Bend, Oregon, and reached out to Valley News after learning of the ongoing investigative piece being compiled on Ahmed. She contacted the newspaper and offered to share her work experience at the hospital.
“I didn’t work there long but I saw enough to know they should not be in business,” Weiner stated in an email, adding she has worked for other vets and kennels and had never seen a place so unorganized or treat animals so poorly.
During a telephone interview, Weiner said that she was hired as a receptionist at the hospital and worked there for six to eight weeks. Weiner claims she first noticed things were amiss at the hospital when she was given an initial tour of the kennel area, which she said “wasn’t very sanitary” compared to the other hospitals and kennels where she’d worked previously.
“Right away they told me that I’d be taking dogs in the back when I checked them in the front and taking their temperature, which I wasn’t accustomed to doing at all with any dogs,” Weiner said. She added that she wasn’t allowed to take an animal’s temperature at other hospitals where she’d worked so she was uncomfortable doing it.
Weiner said that Ahmed often called on her to help hold down dogs, assist with X-rays and dispense medication. She said the tasks made her uncomfortable because she felt they were beyond her expertise.
According to Weiner, she served as a go between with Ahmed and clients and that Ahmed “would circle a bunch of procedures” that an animal needed while it was under anesthesia. She claims Ahmed would send her to tell a client what their pet needed. This practice made her uncomfortable because the client would have questions that she couldn’t answer since she didn’t have the training or knowledge.
“It was very confusing for the client,” Weiner said of the practice of going back and forth between Ahmed and the client.
Other claims made by Weiner include the kennel being unsanitary due to a lack of sanitizer to clean up urine and feces and staff neglecting to give kenneled animals medication. According to Weiner, staff members would throw medicine away to make it appear the medications had been administered while pets were in the care of the kennel.
“A dog could die from not getting its medication,” she said. “It’s horrible to think about that.”
Weiner also told of an owner who brought in a sick dog to be euthanized and was too emotional to stay for the procedure. She claims that the dog had to wait three hours to be euthanized, even though it was in pain. Weiner claims that there was no reason for the delay in the procedure.
“I don’t think he likes people or animals,” Weiner commented of Ahmed who she describes as being quick, rude and short with people.
Weiner is thankful that she only worked at the hospital for a brief time, but states she was wrongly terminated from her job. She said both Ahmed and his wife were aware of a prearranged trip to Virginia to see her mother when she was hired on at the hospital. Weiner took her trip and when she returned she said called the hospital for her hours that coming week.
“The doctor refused to speak to me and the other receptionist told me to come get my last paycheck,” she said.
Weiner said no one would tell here why her employment was terminated and was shocked to find out later from the state’s Employment Development Department the reason Ahmed cited for her termination was an accusation of her doing drugs on the hospital’s premises.
“That is absolutely ridiculous!” Weiner said. “Whatever happened, I would never do that and there was no proof of anything like that.”
Since no drug test was administered, the EDD found in Weiner’s favor and she was awarded unemployment benefits.
Job applicant’s experience
Murrieta resident Valerie Fischer, who also participated in the Jan. 24 protest, applied for a job with the hospital after seeing a Craigslist ad last December. During her job interview she saw birds kept in bad conditions and later filed a complaint about it with the VMB.
Fischer, who was called in along with 14 other applicants to interview on the same day, provided the Valley News with a copy of her complaint.
“I saw this ad being ran a lot on Craigslist,” Fischer’s complaint reads. “Long story short, I was called in for an interview by the wife of the doctor and asked if I ‘would be OK with cleaning bird cages.’”
Weiner consented since she has a vast knowledge of all exotic birds.
“When she took me back to the alleged ‘bird room,’ it was filled with sick looking African Grey birds,” the complaint reads. “They were overcrowded in cages and there about 40 birds in that room. They obviously bred birds. African Grey birds, that is. These birds have a mortality age of around 60 yrs. They are expensive to buy.”
Weiner told the VMB the room where the birds were kept was “nothing more than a bird mill,” and that it is illegal to breed birds in a pet hospital. She also complained of filth, cold and smell. She said the birds were nervous and not friendly, a common occurrence in breeding birds which are left wild, just to breed.
People who purchase the babies – sometimes for thousands of dollars – tame them, according to her complaint.
Fischer pleaded for the board to investigate Ahmed and his practice in her complaint.
“Please do not take this lightly. This doctor at All Creatures Animal Hospital is into some very ‘shady’ stuff with animals and birds,” she wrote. “… I want All Creatures Animal Hospital to be investigated and visited by the state of Veterinarian Board ASAP.”
Raney said she didn’t know if it’s illegal for Ahmed to be breeding birds in his hospital. “I’ve never had a situation like this before,” she said, adding that the board would have to go in and do an inspection to determine what’s happening.
Animal Friends of the Valleys
Animal Friends of the Valleys started using All Creatures Animal Hospital for spaying and neutering of shelter animals in 2007 when Dr. Nonilo Villareal was working at the hospital, according to AFV Executive Director Willa Bagwell.
“Dr. Villareal came to the shelter and volunteered his time to teach our animal care staff on signs of illness and helped us with the shelter animals. He was excellent and upstanding. Once he left All Creatures we noticed a significant change in the treatment and costs and started receiving many complaints,” Bagwell said.
AFV quit using Ahmed after Villareal left the animal hospital and began receiving complaints about surgeries and inflated costs charged by Ahmed.
“The complaints were many but in several instances the public was told the animal had parvo and needed to be treated for thousands of dollars,” she said. “AFV would pick up the animal, bring it back to the shelter, observe it for up to 10 days and the animal would be found to have no disease.”
Bagwell said AFV only utilized the services when Villareal worked there as he was “an excellent and honest veterinarian.”
“When we received complaints from the public we would advise them to contact the Veterinary Board,” she said adding that AFV wasn’t notified about the state’s investigation of Ahmed but it came as no surprise.
“I am pleased to see that the vet board took action. We have many great veterinarians in the area. I hope this does not affect the public’s trust in the veterinary community,” she said. “When an animal is taken to a veterinarian they should receive a proper diagnosis. They should receive proper treatment at a fair price.”
Ahmed’s response
Ahmed has yet to respond to several requests for an interview made by Valley News to tell his side of the story. The first request, made by email Feb. 28 was not answered, and during a visit to Ahmed’s office March 1 to hand deliver the second request his daughter, identifying herself only as Sidra, said it was “probably something he wouldn’t be interested in doing.”
During a second visit to Ahmed’s office March 6, to make a last attempt to interview him before press time, Sidra declined the interview on her father’s behalf.
OMG, we adopted a german shepard in 2008 from AFV, they took her to that animal hospital for her spaying and within a couple of days she started looking sick, we took her back to that vet and were told she had pravo, we asked them to do what they could costing us over $3k. Makes me wonder if they did not purposely do something to her to make her sick.
We did bring her home and she is a beautiful dog.
One day God will pass judgement on Ahmed and how he treated people and his creatures.
I was part of the protest, having had numerous first hand knowledge of the mistreating of animals by the Doctor as well as his shady, money hungry business practisses.
Do not use their services, period.
We have many great, caring Veterinarians around here but this place is just not one of them. I hope that all these poor beautiful birds are going to be rescued from that dark breeding room, soon, too.
My dog had watery eyes and the sniffles . This Doctor told me to leave her over night to receive needed fluids, medication and observation. I did as the I thought prof. Doctor suggested. The next day my dog was lathargic and I was told she had pneumonia. From what , I’d asked? A staff member told me the Doctor said it was already in her. My dog now needed to stay 1-3 days longer for care. The Doctor did not come to see me. A young Vet Tech delivered what the Doctor told her to tell me. The next day I called and was told my dog had gotten worse and now needed special treatment for about $1200 more. I was upset and went to pick up my dog, determined to now take her to a different Vet. My dog seemed better. I paid about $980 and took her to a different Vet who told me my dog had no pneumonia, just an allergy to something seasonal in the air. I got an allergy medicine and paid a total of $70 and took my happy dog home. She is just fine.
This horror Doctor to me sees animal owners as cash cows. He is a liar and coward, hiding behind 19 yr old Vet Techs to deliver higher, not needed other care costs to his clients.
I sure do hope he has his licensed taken away. I worked there for three months. He is the dr from hell. Those poor animals.
it’s been also most three years and I still mourn the loss of my dog Cosmo he went in for a bump above his eye he lost his eye and after two surgerys and me caring for him on my own take him back in because the doctor missed removing stitches each time .he had me go in back and hold cosmo down while he removed missed stitches you know how hard it was to watch my dog go through that. cosmo would sneeze uncontrollably (sneezed blood ) every time we went there I finely wised up but it was to late took cosmo to different emergency room had to put him to sleep. I whole heartedly believe if I had a different vet cosmo would still be here Cosmo was a nine year old border collie
He should have had his license taken away years ago!!! I worked as a kenel tech for almost a year back in early 2002 or 2003 when he was still in his small office. He was the most horrible vet and man i had ever seen. He hated people and animals. It was clearly all about the money.he didn’t even own pets besides a mcaw that he kept in the office and he never handled the bird. I can think of so many horrible stories. To many to list.
Hi my name is jesus del valle at the cost of this monster coming after me as he has threatened me before and made me sign a bunch of waviers that would probably cuse some problems but he is a killer he made on of his ex employee’s take the blame for literly bbq’ing a new born litter of french bull dogs because he put the under a heat lamp for over an hour also hi wife is a pain to work for she has bipolar disorder which she takes medicine for for it she would always misstreat the employees and she would take hours away if she didnt like you also her daughter had a staff meeting and told us the employees that mrs ahmed didnt like some of the employees also she told us if u didnt like it u can leave they also are heart less they were housing some stray dogs and the dr would use them as experiments and he would let lose out on the freeway i have alot more to say and i would love to share more
I feel so bad for all the poor pets he treated. This man deserve to have his license revoked for life. He should never be allowed to be near another animal again. Sick, heartless, hollow, greedy poor excuse for human life is what he is. I hope he is ready when the hell gates open for him!!
We took our new 6 month puppy to this vet in 2006 for a puppy check. He told us our dog had an ear infections em we needed to operate immediately!! He kept trying to make me us smell the ear and said it was horrible .. When we asked how much he said he wouldn’t know until he operated to see how bad it was. I could tell he was pissed when we said we’d wanted a 2nd opinion. Needless to say it is now 2015 and our dog has never needed ear surgery and has been perfectly healthy!
In 2006 it looks like Dr. Villareal worked there.
I actually worked at the animal hospital in murrieta and was hired to clean kennels. I was later doing the job of a veterinarian assistant even when I was not qualified and did not feel comfortable. I quit when I saw that the Dr was not sanitizing the surgical equipment properly and then using them on other animals. I would have to hold the dogs on the table and did surgical procedures such as c sections . He is a corrupt doctor and so are his children and wife. He cares about money and not the care of the animals.
Great job Alec! as your former pet sitter (before you moved) I know how much you love all animals…I can’t even imagine how you managed to stay at this horrendous facility.
NO ONE should use this “Vet” – his license needs to be revoked and the business shut down.
I took my dog there looking for a vet to help her. They gave me a tour and said they do dog boarding there. He even said I could watch him spay a dog… No thanks. What I noticed taking the tour ( it’s quite a large place.). That we’re not any sprinklers in the ceiling if there was a fire. They said the place is being monitored at nite by video. Well a monitor is not going to help if your sleeping and there is a fire. I have had ok experiences there. He does try to over sell meds and I pay for a X-ray on my dog two seperated times for the same issue and they could not find anything.
This is the same veterinarian who I have had issues with. He took my dog in, and he called me an hour later to say I needed to transport my dog to CVS (Veterinary Hospital) because he had blood in his urine. He said they couldn’t monitor him over night at his clinic. They had already charged me over a thousand dollars, which I had paid before I knew they were not going to take care of him. They said I could claim it on my insurance, which was not accurate. They had me transport him with an IV bag attached to him. It turned out he had a rare blood disease and needed to be put down. He stayed the night at CVS, and had two blood transfusions, yet they only changed me $700.
I should have known better than to take my dog to All Creatures because they took me for thousands of dollars when my dog was a puppy telling me he had Parvo. I knew this doctor was shady, and I am glad people have been trying to get his medical license revoked! I lost my dog in 2004, and I was so traumatized by the event, I never did anything about it. It saddens me to think of all the animals who have suffered there, and that I never did anything to put this man out of business. 🙁 I am grateful to the people who have made this valiant effort to do what’s right, and stop the suffering of the owners and their animals at All Creatures!
Dr. Death needs to be out of business period. He shouldn’t be allowed to continue to practice.
We took our rescue cat there to be spayed. The day after we took her home with 3 large staples in her stomach, they broke open…..we took her back and she was there for almost a week at the cost of $1,000. We did not know at the time that Dr. Ahmad was such a bad doctor….
Our little cat survived, but has never been the same. Very scared of everything.
My dog almost died and became infected after I took her here, I have exactly what happened and would like to place a complaint against this doctor who should not have a license!!!
i worked for him for a very short period of time. Absolute worst experience of my life…he asked me to do stuff that was so illegal and then scolded me when I would not follow through!! He told me I lost him money!
I filed a complaint against him for not rendering proper care to my dog and letting it die. Then to make matters worse he asked my son who was crying to help him put his lifeless body in the freezer. To add insult to injury he then charged for things that were never done and refused to return my money for the bogus charges. The Board did nothing about it either.
Well I can tell you that I would love to sign that petition . Almost a u ear ago I had taken my pup there for an emergency 2600 dollars later I would of never thought I would only have my memories of her for that much . He told me all those things that I need a specialist and everything .
For those of you who have asked, you can reach the California State Veterinary Board at (916) 515-5220. They said they investigate any and all complaints.
If they (SVB) do investigate then why has he had a hand slap. Based on these testimonials it seems that the board has no teeth. No fines matter at thus point. He needs his licence to be removed. Maybe some other Vets who know about this guy should step up and testify. Not only to protect other animals and their owners but to rectify the damage done to the Veterinarian profession.
I hate to state the obvious, but has anyone bothered to check what school this guy got his DVM diploma through? Or where he practiced his residency? If it was a school from out of country, that would have been your first clue!
Let’s hope the state conducts a thorough investigation, and revokes his license for good. He gives the good veterinarians, and their practices, a bad name.
Thank God I did not take my animal there. This kind of treatment and care for our beloved Pets is so bad. He should not be able to practice being a VET please remove his license so he may never practice again any where.
South Temecula Veterinary Hospital is another good option for folks in the area. I worked there. I am a Technician with 25 years in the industry. I have worked for a handful of vet hospitals in the inland empire and I know who all the quacks are. South Temecula Vet Hospital is a good one. They have a really nice boarding facility as well. They are reasonably priced. I’d have worked there forever but the commute from Riverside was too far.
This is so good to know….I have always heard horror stories about that place, and thank God I have never taken my dogs there. I am outraged and will surely spread the word NOT to go to Dr. Ahmed…..and the reason why he hasn’t responded, he’s obviously A HEARTLESS COWARD!!!!!!!
I am so glad I never took any of my dogs to this ……….., But just Be Aware of another Veterinarian in French Valley. I lost a dog in his care in 30 minutes of being at the Vet Office. He over charges for procedures not needed for your animal and he put me through a lot of grief and trauma in watching my dog struggle to live, after he over sedated my calm, non-aggressive 3 lb. Chihuahua which I clearly told him he was already sedated enough for a simple X-Ray. He charged me almost $500.00 for the amount of time I was there to bring my dead little dog home wrapped in a towel..I was completely devastated for months after that.
I should have realized about him when after he did a c-section on my older Pomeranian and she had 3 puppies he sent home probably too soon because one pup died that night. I even asked why that one pup wasn’t suckling (he didn’t respond)and when we got home a neighbor helped me. The other 2 pups made it but when I took the female to get spayed she was never the same when we brought her home. I still have her and she is about 7 yrs old and is very timid won’t let anyone get near her including us. I blame them for the way she is now. I never went back there
I knew this place was sketchy! One time I was getting pierced at the tattoo shop next door when I had found a dog with fresh stitching on her stomach area wondering around the parking lot. Trying to find the owner, I had failed and are asked a lady who was locking up after her shift there after nd shrugged and walked off. We had to call the police to pick the poor dog up and taken to the shelter. I’m in wonder now thinking if they had let that dog loose!!
I worked for this man as a vet tech. I could write a book about him bullying people into treating their animals for non existent problems, lying to them about non existent conditions, doing harm to his patients intentionally, using horrible sanitary conditions during surgeries. I never understood why people refuse to take their complaints to the DA. I had seen his extended family come to his rescue many times. He would go to an emergency call and bring the animal back in the trunk of his car, that was his idea of an ambulance I guess. Should NOT be touching animals, what they have done to Him is a JOKE !!!
OMG! When I first moved to this area, I called and somehow got this vet on the phone. I was looking for a boarding place and a vet. While talking to him, I became very uncomfortable and decided not to go there. I just had a feeling that something was very wrong about this place with a lovely name. My pets are my children and I am very blessed to have avoided this nightmare! My heart goes out to those who were victims of this creepy deranged madman.
My green cheek conures had a fight and my male bit the females beak pretty hard. I brought her in for treatment and he handled her so rough, he almost broke her beak completely off!! He was so heartless and all he cared about was the money. He wouldn’t do anything to help her or give her any pain meds unless I left her there for “surgery” and several days for “observation”. Which was going to cost over a thousand dollars. He told me if I didn’t do this then she would die. Something was telling me this guy was a crook and to just pay for the visit and get my bird out of there as quick as possible!! I can’t believe this guy is in business. All he cares about is money. No compassion for animals at all. He should never be aloud to be in practice!! (I ended up taking my bird to an amazing avian vet at Care Animal Hospital. They fixed her beak that was hanging by a thread and gave her pain meds. It was the best vet clinic I’ve ever dealt with! They charged me around $150 for everything. And called everyday to see how she was doing. She made a full recovery.)
Anyone that’s evolved in this case that made a complaint against this so called doctor on this website should get envoled and contact the VMB. Nothing is going to happen to this guy unless more people get envoled and he’s just going to continue to torcher more animals! Come on guys!
I just want to add that they are very negligent, I took my dog in for grooming and they externally expressed her anal glands even though I said not to and wrote it in her paperwork. I told them they would be paying if anything went wrong with her bc she has defective anal glands. Luckily she is ok but I would never return. If your looking for a great vet try Butterfield animal hospital, and don’t go to All creatures for grooming or anything else from the looks of it.
how is this guy even practicing? Is he a real vet? Seriously?! I don’t live anywhere near there, but if I did, I’d probably be a part of organizing a vigil during operating hours to make sure that everyone going in to his business is aware of this craziness. Hey, if those anti abortion folks can do it, pet lovers everywhere should be able to organize to make this happen. Short of getting his license revoked, of course. Wow. Just…wow.
Just to add on to the pile… I took my perfectly healthy baby beagle for vaccinations in 2002, and the Good Doctor attempted to hand me a laundry list of tests and treatment my pup was in desperate need of. When I balked and refused, he didn’t hesitate to let me know, in no uncertain terms, that I did not care about the health of my animals and he couldn’t understand why I’d bother to take her to the vet in the first place if I was just going to ignore his expert advice. I’ve never before or since had a vet speak to me in such a harassing and inappropriate tone. He’s giving a wonderful profession a bad name. His license needs to be revoked!
I took my young male great dane there. He was running a fever. Although the doctor ran several tests and charged me thousands of dollars and kept my boy in a crate that was too small for him for 3 days he never came up with a diagnosis. He did not know what was wrong but he gave him several prescription drugs. I went to visit him every day while he was in the hospital and I noticed on the third day all his joints had swelled up. I pointed it out to the vet as they had not even noticed. He had no idea why his joints had swollen. I looked up on the Internet that it was a possible side effects of the medications he put him on. Also, during my visit I noticed another dog having a seizure while in a crate and had to tell a staff member as no one else even noticed. I finally removed my dog as he was getting worse not better and was able to pull him through it at home.
We took our beloved cat there because he had “pillow ear” from ear mites which I now know can be corrected with a $5 of medicine from Wal-Mart and a surgery that ranges from $100-$600. Doctor Ahmed guilt-tripped us into paying about $1500! He also insisted that the cat needed to stay overnight (he absolutely didn’t, I know now), and needed several treatments and medicines that were completely unnecessary.
We were taken to the cleaners by this guy, and who knows what kind of experience poor Buski had staying at that awful place. The employees walked around like they were terrified of the guy, and looked at us with pity. I know why now.
We took our dog to this horrible Dr. who charged us $1.000 and did nothing he is a thief and the place should be closed.
I took my dog in for a surgical insemination, I asked him to use dissolveable stitches and he stated, he would use this, my dog was pregnant, and I took he to another vet for c-section, my dog had a massive lump under her skin, and it was meat that was stitched up in the inside of her, and her meat, was infected, and the new vet had to cut the stitches out that he put in the inside of my dog, I asked him about it, and he continues to say he use the dissolvable stitches, and then, he trys to cut corners, to make extra money, I am so glad that I ofund a new vet….
WHY is this man STILL allowed to treat animals?
Oh my. I wish I would have known about the investigation when ot was going on. I worked at that place for 3 months in 2012 and witnessed some pretty messed up stuff. I was just starting my career as a Vet Assistant (future LVT) and am very glad I did not stick around because this place could have ruined my career.
I am utterly disgusted that this incompetent fool still has a licence to practice. One really has to wonder how many animals lost their lives because this guy hadn’t a clue what he was doing. There is no doubt that animals suffered and were injured while under his care. The man is completely unfit to be a veterinarian. Probation is not a sufficient punishment for this level of incompetence. He should never be allowed to treat anyone’s animal again.