State puts local veterinarian on 5 years of probation

A state investigation into Dr. Nasir Ahmed of All Creatures Animal Hospital in Murrieta has led to protests by community members following numerous complaints of the veterinarian’s treatment of their animals.

Protests, organized by Murrieta resident and pig breeder Lana Piercy who owns Piercy’s Farms, were held Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 by a small group of former customers and animal rights activists who said they want the veterinarian’s medical license revoked and his business closed.

On Jan. 19, Piercy used her Facebook page to ask others to protest with her Jan. 21 after learning from a customer that the hospital had performed two surgeries on their pig to spay it. The pig died afterward.

“Please do not use All Creatures Animal Hospital in Murrieta!! One of my customer’s pigs was taken there to be spayed over the weekend,” Piercy posted on her Facebook page. “After cutting her open they told my customer that they couldn’t find the ovaries or uterus, sewed her back up and then got a specialist to look. The specialist found the lady parts and was able to perform the surgery to spay her but she had to be cut open twice for this. Please do not take any of your animals there, they clearly have no idea what they’re doing!!”

Piercy posted on her Facebook page Jan. 22 that she was holding a second protest Jan. 24 “in hopes of shining a light on the situation,” and the fact that Ahmed had recently had his medical license suspended for 40 days by the state’s Veterinary Medical Board following an investigation.

State’s investigation

From 2009 to 2012, eight dog and cat owners filed complaints against Ahmed with the VMB and the complaints were compiled into one investigation, according to the VMB’s Enforcement Program Manager Candace Raney.

During the investigation, Ahmed’s medical records of the complainants’ pets were reviewed. In the Second Amended Accusation, Case No. AV 2012 16, dated May 7, 2014, there are 24 causes for discipline listed against Ahmed. The causes included “Negligence,” “Incompetence,” “Violation of Regulations: Record-Keeping,” “Violation of Regulations: Radiographic Films,” and “Violation of Regulations: Anesthesia.”

Ahmed settled the case with the state and in the Stipulated Settlement and Disciplinary Order dated May 8, 2014, he admitted culpability to every charge and allegation in the Second Amended Accusation. His veterinarian license and premises permit were revoked, but the revocations were stayed and he was placed on probation for five years with a 40-day suspension of his medical license last fall. He also was ordered to pay $25,336.73 for cost recovery of the state’s investigation and prosecution costs and probation monitoring costs, fined $2,000, put on supervised practice and made to take continuing education and ethics training each year of his probation. There are other terms and conditions of his probation that he must obey.

The Second Amended Accusation and Stipulated Settlement and Disciplinary Order are public documents and can be viewed in their entirety on the state’s website at www.vmb.ca.gov.

One complainant’s story

Wildomar resident Patricia Brown who participated in the Jan. 24 protest, is one of the complainants in the state’s investigation.

Brown said that on Aug. 3, 2010, she took her 3-year-old Maine Coon cat, Daxton, to the hospital for grooming. Daxton was sedated by Ahmed and his entire body was shaved by a veterinary technician. Later that day Daxton was discharged.

Brown thought it was odd that when she picked Daxton up that his blanket was draped over his cat carrier. She was told by hospital staff that Daxton would probably be embarrassed and hide because of his shortened hair. When Brown took him home he ran from his carrier and hid from her for several days.

Four days later Brown was able to get near enough to Daxton to notice that he was lethargic, had lameness in his left hind leg and a hard blackened area over his left thigh.

“Stupidly, I took him back to All Creatures,” she said.

Ahmed determined that Daxton might have a chemical burn injury affecting his leg and admitted him to the hospital for treatment. Ahmed wanted to remove the burn scab, but Brown wanted him to wait.

Ahmed removed the burn scab anyway, she said.

“He just ripped off the scab,” Brown said, adding that she heard from hospital staff that he didn’t sedate Daxton prior to the procedure. Ahmed gave her a bag of medicines to apply on Daxton’s wound.

Daxton was discharged Aug. 11, but Brown was still concerned about his injury so she sought a second opinion the next day at the Valley Veterinary Clinic in Murrieta. Dr. Thomas Worfel evaluated and treated Daxton’s wound over a nine-week period, consulting with a burn specialist in New York. She said that Worfel told her that he has had to fix up many of Ahmed’s “bunglings.”

Worfel also told Brown that Daxton didn’t have a chemical burn, but was placed sedated on a heating pad that burned him. He had her throw away the medicines that Ahmed had given her because one was for dogs and the other had alcohol in it and “would have burned him to death,” she said.

Ahmed reimbursed Brown for Daxton’s medical expenses at his hospital and she took him to Small Claims Court to recover over $5,000 in medical expenses she paid to the second hospital. She said he brought people in to testify as witnesses that she’d never seen before. “The lies were unbelievable,” she said.

Ultimately she lost the case because she couldn’t prove how Daxton was burned. Ahmed tried to countersue Brown to get back the money he’d paid her, but the judge denied his request.

After losing her case, Brown filed a complaint with the VMB and was asked to be a witness in the state’s case.

“He shouldn’t be practicing at all,” she said. “He doesn’t like animals obviously. He needs to have his license taken away.”

Former employee’s experience

Former Temecula resident Alec Weiner said she worked at the hospital in the spring of 2012. She now lives in Bend, Oregon, and reached out to Valley News after learning of the ongoing investigative piece being compiled on Ahmed. She contacted the newspaper and offered to share her work experience at the hospital.

“I didn’t work there long but I saw enough to know they should not be in business,” Weiner stated in an email, adding she has worked for other vets and kennels and had never seen a place so unorganized or treat animals so poorly.

During a telephone interview, Weiner said that she was hired as a receptionist at the hospital and worked there for six to eight weeks. Weiner claims she first noticed things were amiss at the hospital when she was given an initial tour of the kennel area, which she said “wasn’t very sanitary” compared to the other hospitals and kennels where she’d worked previously.

“Right away they told me that I’d be taking dogs in the back when I checked them in the front and taking their temperature, which I wasn’t accustomed to doing at all with any dogs,” Weiner said. She added that she wasn’t allowed to take an animal’s temperature at other hospitals where she’d worked so she was uncomfortable doing it.

Weiner said that Ahmed often called on her to help hold down dogs, assist with X-rays and dispense medication. She said the tasks made her uncomfortable because she felt they were beyond her expertise.

According to Weiner, she served as a go between with Ahmed and clients and that Ahmed “would circle a bunch of procedures” that an animal needed while it was under anesthesia. She claims Ahmed would send her to tell a client what their pet needed. This practice made her uncomfortable because the client would have questions that she couldn’t answer since she didn’t have the training or knowledge.

“It was very confusing for the client,” Weiner said of the practice of going back and forth between Ahmed and the client.

Other claims made by Weiner include the kennel being unsanitary due to a lack of sanitizer to clean up urine and feces and staff neglecting to give kenneled animals medication. According to Weiner, staff members would throw medicine away to make it appear the medications had been administered while pets were in the care of the kennel.

“A dog could die from not getting its medication,” she said. “It’s horrible to think about that.”

Weiner also told of an owner who brought in a sick dog to be euthanized and was too emotional to stay for the procedure. She claims that the dog had to wait three hours to be euthanized, even though it was in pain. Weiner claims that there was no reason for the delay in the procedure.

“I don’t think he likes people or animals,” Weiner commented of Ahmed who she describes as being quick, rude and short with people.

Weiner is thankful that she only worked at the hospital for a brief time, but states she was wrongly terminated from her job. She said both Ahmed and his wife were aware of a prearranged trip to Virginia to see her mother when she was hired on at the hospital. Weiner took her trip and when she returned she said called the hospital for her hours that coming week.

“The doctor refused to speak to me and the other receptionist told me to come get my last paycheck,” she said.

Weiner said no one would tell here why her employment was terminated and was shocked to find out later from the state’s Employment Development Department the reason Ahmed cited for her termination was an accusation of her doing drugs on the hospital’s premises.

“That is absolutely ridiculous!” Weiner said. “Whatever happened, I would never do that and there was no proof of anything like that.”

Since no drug test was administered, the EDD found in Weiner’s favor and she was awarded unemployment benefits.

Job applicant’s experience

Murrieta resident Valerie Fischer, who also participated in the Jan. 24 protest, applied for a job with the hospital after seeing a Craigslist ad last December. During her job interview she saw birds kept in bad conditions and later filed a complaint about it with the VMB.

Fischer, who was called in along with 14 other applicants to interview on the same day, provided the Valley News with a copy of her complaint.

“I saw this ad being ran a lot on Craigslist,” Fischer’s complaint reads. “Long story short, I was called in for an interview by the wife of the doctor and asked if I ‘would be OK with cleaning bird cages.’”

Weiner consented since she has a vast knowledge of all exotic birds.

“When she took me back to the alleged ‘bird room,’ it was filled with sick looking African Grey birds,” the complaint reads. “They were overcrowded in cages and there about 40 birds in that room. They obviously bred birds. African Grey birds, that is. These birds have a mortality age of around 60 yrs. They are expensive to buy.”

Weiner told the VMB the room where the birds were kept was “nothing more than a bird mill,” and that it is illegal to breed birds in a pet hospital. She also complained of filth, cold and smell. She said the birds were nervous and not friendly, a common occurrence in breeding birds which are left wild, just to breed.

People who purchase the babies – sometimes for thousands of dollars – tame them, according to her complaint.

Fischer pleaded for the board to investigate Ahmed and his practice in her complaint.

“Please do not take this lightly. This doctor at All Creatures Animal Hospital is into some very ‘shady’ stuff with animals and birds,” she wrote. “… I want All Creatures Animal Hospital to be investigated and visited by the state of Veterinarian Board ASAP.”

Raney said she didn’t know if it’s illegal for Ahmed to be breeding birds in his hospital. “I’ve never had a situation like this before,” she said, adding that the board would have to go in and do an inspection to determine what’s happening.

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Animal Friends of the Valleys started using All Creatures Animal Hospital for spaying and neutering of shelter animals in 2007 when Dr. Nonilo Villareal was working at the hospital, according to AFV Executive Director Willa Bagwell.

“Dr. Villareal came to the shelter and volunteered his time to teach our animal care staff on signs of illness and helped us with the shelter animals. He was excellent and upstanding. Once he left All Creatures we noticed a significant change in the treatment and costs and started receiving many complaints,” Bagwell said.

AFV quit using Ahmed after Villareal left the animal hospital and began receiving complaints about surgeries and inflated costs charged by Ahmed.

“The complaints were many but in several instances the public was told the animal had parvo and needed to be treated for thousands of dollars,” she said. “AFV would pick up the animal, bring it back to the shelter, observe it for up to 10 days and the animal would be found to have no disease.”

Bagwell said AFV only utilized the services when Villareal worked there as he was “an excellent and honest veterinarian.”

“When we received complaints from the public we would advise them to contact the Veterinary Board,” she said adding that AFV wasn’t notified about the state’s investigation of Ahmed but it came as no surprise.

“I am pleased to see that the vet board took action. We have many great veterinarians in the area. I hope this does not affect the public’s trust in the veterinary community,” she said. “When an animal is taken to a veterinarian they should receive a proper diagnosis. They should receive proper treatment at a fair price.”

Ahmed’s response

Ahmed has yet to respond to several requests for an interview made by Valley News to tell his side of the story. The first request, made by email Feb. 28 was not answered, and during a visit to Ahmed’s office March 1 to hand deliver the second request his daughter, identifying herself only as Sidra, said it was “probably something he wouldn’t be interested in doing.”

During a second visit to Ahmed’s office March 6, to make a last attempt to interview him before press time, Sidra declined the interview on her father’s behalf.

Valley News writer Laura Rathbun contributed to this article.