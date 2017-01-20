2016 housing in the rearview mirror

It’s been nearly a decade since local housing sales bottomed. The go-go years of 10,000, 12,000, even 13,000 home sales a year crashed on the shoals and in 2007 produced just 5,640 sales across the nine city region of Southwest California. Temecula dropped from 2,305 sales in 2005 to 1,162 in 2007, Murrieta fell from 2,272 to 1,047 in the same period. And while those 50 percent drops were bad enough, Canyon Lake sales fell by nearly 60 percent, Hemet by 70 percent. It appeared our market was in free-fall.

But housing bounced back. Rocketed back might be more appropriate, exploding 56 percent in 2008 and a full 66 percent by 2009 posting nearly 16,000 sales that year. Murrieta rebounded 60 percent from 2007 to 2008 (1,047/2,668) and cities like Lake Elsinore and Perris notched gains of 73 percent (494/1,805) and 77 percent (576/2,493) respectively. Everybody breathed a sigh of relief that the crash was over.

But another funny thing happened in 2009. Prices, which had been appreciating at 30 percent plus from 2001 to 2006, suddenly collapsed. Prices across the region fell 55 percent in just 18 months as banks swooped in taking over entire neighborhoods. Temecula’s average sales price dropped 54 percent from $543,545 to $302,326. Lake Elsinore residents saw 60 percent of their home’s value evaporate ($433,996/$174,666) as did homeowners in Canyon Lake ($660,933/$272,077). First time homebuyers who had been frozen out of the rapidly appreciating market suddenly found themselves with a surplus of affordable options, if they could just beat the hordes of investors to the best properties. By 2010 some 90 percent of homes for sale were owned by a bank.

Since those interesting times, which seem like a lifetime ago to many, just yesterday to others, our market has scribed a fairly consistent, if unspectacular, comeback. 2016 sales across the region logged in at 11,519 units, bumping 5 percent from 2015 and posting the best performance since 2012. Temecula sold 26 fewer homes in 2016 than 2015, Murrieta sold 122 more. The region, which sold 1,000 more homes in 2015 over 2014, sold 603 more homes in 2016. Again, unspectacular but at least moving in the right direction.

Prices have also moved fairly consistently in the right direction for the past eight years. After a small hiccup in 2011, our average and median prices have appreciated about 7 percent every year. Today our average price stands at $339,827 for the region, a 40 percent advance over 2009 but still some 24 percent below our peak. Temecula’s recovery has been the strongest bringing their current average price of $473,341 to within 13 percent of their peak with most other cities lagging by 20 percent plus or minus. Some cities in California, notably San Francisco, Santa Barbara and areas of Orange County, have already blown through their previous peak and have experience some price declines this year as affordability suffers. The forecast is that median prices across the country will surpass their prior high water mark later this year. Given the fact that our area was among the hardest hit during the crash, I don’t expect to see peak parity in our market for at least a couple of years.

Two unknowns will have a great impact on the market in 2017. Inventory of available homes is at its lowest point since November 2014 with most cities showing less than two months of supply. Six to seven months’ supply defines a normal market in balance – ours is definitely not. That lack of supply does two things, it constrains sales as there are fewer homes for sale at attractive price points and further, if demand remains at current levels that could presage a more ambitious spike in pricing as more buyers chase fewer homes. New home construction has lagged demand by some 65,000 units statewide for the past several years bringing us to the brink of another crisis in the market.

The second unknown is the impact government will have on housing. We face a new supermajority legislature in Sacramento, one that has already demonstrated a willingness to increase taxes, fees and regulations, none of which helps increase the supply of housing or affordability. We also have a new administration in Washington, D.C., equally full of unknowns. If they follow through on efforts to rein in groups like the Environmental Protection Agency and roll back or eliminate some of the more onerous aspects of Dodd-Frank and the CFPB while adding jobs, it could stimulate housing. On the other hand, if they follow through on promises to eliminate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the secondary market liquidity those organizations provide, and if they set about on a course of tax reform that limits or eliminates the mortgage interest deduction and capital gains relief that could throw a serious wrench into the market.

One final word of caution – do not, DO NOT, listen to that ad currently running on the radio that advises you to treat your house like a bank! Last time that happened things didn’t turn out so good, did they? I see no reason to think they would turn out any better this time around. Your house is your home, it may even be your castle, but one thing it is not is a bank.

You can find my full 2016 housing summary at http://tinyurl.com/2016housing.