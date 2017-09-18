Cottage Lane homes are in high demand

LAKE ELSINORE – Homebuyers looking for an elegant home are finding the right value at Cottage Lane homes in Lake Elsinore, which is driving up demand for these new, affordable homes. The community features three floor plans that are perfect for families of all sizes. Homebuyers will find downstairs bedrooms and bathrooms as well as large lofts perfect for play. The two-story homes of 1,893 to 2,466 square feet offer up to five bedrooms, up to three baths and side-by-side two-car garages. Pricing at Cottage Lane begins in the mid $300,000s. Homes are selling quickly, so the community is encouraged to tour the models before the opportunity to own one of these homes disappears.

“With every new community we build, we strive to offer homebuyers the best choices for their families,” Mark Hicks, vice president of sales and marketing for Frontier Communities, said. “We design our kitchens to be the heart of the home and our neighborhoods with a variety of architectural styles, such as Spanish, Craftsman or Cottage – to give a brand-new community like Cottage Lane a charming sense of place that will get even better over time.”

The three distinctive home designs feature large family rooms or great rooms, kitchens with casual dining bars, large pantries and plenty of storage. Some plans offer bedroom options that allow buyers to increase their bedrooms up to five rooms. Select designs feature a downstairs bedroom and bath to assure that multi-generation families can enjoy life together. Master suites offer large bedroom areas and baths with tub and separate shower, plus large walk-in closets.

Close to the neighborhood, public schools include Withrow Elementary, Terra Cotta Middle School and Lakeside High School, all part of the Lake Elsinore Unified School District. Also close by are new shopping, dining and entertainment centers. The Diamond baseball field offers a season of exciting Lake Elsinore Storm home games, and the rain-replenished lake is a great destination for boating, fishing and lake sports. The Lake Elsinore Outlet Mall is nearby, providing a great destination for all kinds of shopping.

Accessibility to major employment areas is made easy by proximity to the Interstate 15 corridor, linking drivers to toll roads toward Orange County and Los Angeles, plus direct access to Ontario, Corona and Riverside.

To learn more about Cottage Lane and view the floor plans online, visit www.FrontierHomes.com. Contact a sales associate at (951) 392-5558 or visit the sales office located at 15351 Tiller Lane, in Lake Elsinore. It is open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Frontier Communities is a local neighborhood builder whose course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves – ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings and one they are proud to call home.