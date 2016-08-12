Forty-nine acre Murrieta land parcel is sold

MURRIETA – The Murrieta Marketplace, a 49.29-acre land parcel owned by Regency Centers and Target Corp., was purchased for an undisclosed price. The two parcels included 38.27 acres and 11.02 acres, owned by Regency and Target, respectively.

Brian Bielatowicz, a principal in the Temecula Valley office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, represented the buyer, Murrieta Marketplace Holdings, LP. Bielatowicz will also act as the exclusive leasing agent for the property. Regency Centers LP and Target Corp represented themselves.

“The buyer plans to develop a shopping center on this site,” said Bielatowicz, adding that the center will feature roughly 500,000 square feet of building space. “The buyer is planning a community shopping center concept, which will fit nicely in the residential development plan for this region, which saw more than 85,000 people move to the community since 2005, making it one of the five largest communities in Riverside County.”

Located at the northwest corner of Clinton Keith (Benton) Road, and Winchester Road, when completed, the Murrieta Marketplace will be one of the largest retail centers in the region. Construction is expected to begin by the end of this year for the off-site improvements and grading and delivery is scheduled for the second or third quarter of 2017.