Horse Creek Ridge coming soon to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – D.R. Horton, America’s largest new homebuilder by volume, is bringing an exciting new collection of family homes to Fallbrook. Now under construction, the 396-acre master-planned community of Horse Creek Ridge will be an amenity-rich residential destination where home is much more than a house.

Evoking a rural, ranch-inspired architectural style, a diverse array of stylish new homes in seven neighborhoods will offer something for every taste and every budget. Attuned to the needs of today’s varying generational lifestyles, the well-crafted homes will feature innovative designs, energy-saving efficiencies – including Energy Star-certified appliances, LED lighting and tankless water heaters – and comfortable spaces for indoor-outdoor living.

Horse Creek Ridge will be a place alive with a spirit of adventure and possibility. Residents will be able to play at the eight planned, future neighborhood parks, go hiking and mountain biking, swim laps or have a barbecue with friends at the planned recreation center, explore the surrounding wild lands, or go horseback riding along the community’s proposed equestrian trails.

Showcasing an early California ranch vernacular, the community’s main recreation center will offer everything required for family fun, such as comfortable gathering places, a sparkling swimming pool, dining areas with built-in gas barbecues, kitchen and an indoor-outdoor fireplace. A second pool area for residents – complete with restrooms, barbecues and shade trellis – is also planned.

A future 8.1-acre town center is anticipated to be developed adjacent to the community within a half-mile of most of the homes. With an array of recreation-oriented neighborhood shops and local restaurants, the center will provide the ultimate in retail convenience for residents.

Also adjacent to Horse Creek Ridge is a proposed 8.5-acre San Diego County active sports park, serving both the community and the surrounding area. The sports complex is anticipated to offer active play areas, a soccer field, picnic and barbecue areas with shade structures, as well as a baseball diamond with sloped-grass seating areas.

The Horse Creek Ridge community is served by the Fallbrook School District, which has earned a strong reputation for academic excellence and cultivating student achievement. Students living in the community are anticipated to attend Fallbrook Street Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, Potter Junior High and Fallbrook High School. Although, buyers should conduct their own investigation of the present and future availability of school districts and school assignments. The seller has no control or responsibility for any changes to school districts or school assignments should they occur in the future.

The central location of Horse Creek Ridge provides quick access to both Interstate 15 and State Route 76 leading to the region’s employment centers as well as its many diversions in shopping, dining, entertainment and family recreation.

For more information on Horse Creek Ridge and to join the community’s interest list, interested homebuyers are strongly encouraged to visit www.drhorton.com/socal.

Delivering more than 500,000 homes since 1978, D.R. Horton has been ranked by Builder Magazine as the No. 1 Builder in America by volume since 2002. Founded in 1978, the company builds in 27 states, providing quality homes ranging from $90,000 to over $1.2 million. Known as “America’s Builder,” D.R. Horton offers a diverse selection of home types, styles and locations and prides itself on superior craftsmanship, value and customer service.