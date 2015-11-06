How to understand Riverside County supplemental property tax bills

Let’s face it – taxes on the best days are confusing for most of us, whether we’re talking about the IRS, Franchise Tax Board or your local property taxes… it’s never simple, is it?

A short property tax primer

To understand what a supplemental tax bill is, it’s important to have an understanding of how the California Property Tax System works. What makes our property taxes unique in California is Prop 13 which was an amendment (Article 13A) to the California State Constitution in 1978 as a result of the voter initiative process.

Prop 13 was intended to fix the assessed value of real estate. The big push was to protect our senior’s so that they could budget the expense of property taxes and not be driven from their homes as real estate values were rapidly escalating and the assessors kept raising the taxes to keep pace with the increasing values, causing hardship for seniors living on a fixed income.

Property values were fixed at their 1975 value and taxed at flat 1 percent of the assessed value, which could not increase by more than 2 percent per year. The State Legislature is prohibited from any additional taxing of real estate – any increase must come from voter approval and assessed at the county level.

Prop 13 was a radical change for its time and is still hotly debated in political circles, with many politicians looking to repel the law and increase tax revenue so they can increase spending – guess politicians don’t like working with a fixed income.

Throughout most of the country today, property values are reassessed every two to five years and taxed accordingly; often property taxes are left strictly in the hands of politicians and have no direct input by the voters and property owners.

Current status of property taxes

Prop 13 is in effect today throughout all of California – although it has become more complicated as there are new rules and guidelines to interpret the process and there have even been some significant workarounds (Special Assessments – that’s another topic for another day) to the California Constitution to raise additional monies for our politicians.

In July of 1983 The Supplemental Property Tax Law was signed into law under the premise of helping California Public Schools by raising an expected $300 million annually.

Prior to the enactment of the Supplemental Property Tax Law, assessed values of real estate that had been purchased or improved with new construction would have taken effect on the following July 1, the first day of the new fiscal year in California.

The short explanation of the supplemental tax bill is that it effects both new construction (including remodeling and additions to real estate that is already owned) and new real estate purchases. It is a one-time payment for the difference between the new and previously assessed values.

(For the sake of this article, we will refer to supplemental property taxes as they apply to the purchase of new real estate; i.e. home, land, commercial, etc. The rules and process is the same for new construction or improvements to existing structures as it is to a purchase – just substitute the close of escrow date for the Construction Completion date.)

Determining the assessed value

The supplemental property tax is the result of an assessment between the previous balance and the new balance which is typically billed approximately six months, give or take, at the completion of the new construction or after the close of escrow for the purchase of new real estate.

The County Assessor will determine the new value for a transfer of ownership, typically, based on purchase price. Next the assessor will determine the difference between the old value and the new value and issue the supplemental tax bill for the difference.

The supplemental tax bill can either be a one-time bill for a higher assessment or a refund if the value has decreased since the previous assessment. Decreases were common a few years ago when the market was saturated with bank owned and other distressed properties. Today, most of the homes being sold in the Temecula – Murrieta Valley are being sold for more than the current assessed value, therefore generating a supplemental tax bill.

Supplemental taxes are prorated

Once you understand what supplemental taxes are and accept that there will be a tax bill issued in about six months, it’s important to understand how a supplemental tax bill is generated.

Property taxes are the responsibility of the owner of the property up to the date of a transfer takes place. Figuring out the old owner’s tax is relatively simple and those funds are withheld by escrow. The new owner’s tax responsibility begins on the first day of the month following the month the change of ownership takes place. If escrow were to close on July 1, then there would not be a supplemental tax bill as the new assessed value would be based on the tax roll being prepared on July 1, reflecting the new value. For an escrow that closes any other day of the year, property taxes are prorated, based on a ‘proration factor’ adjusted monthly. For further details, check with your trusted escrow officer and/or tax advisor.

Paying supplemental tax bill in installments

Just like your regular property tax bill, you can pay it in two equal installments. Taxes are due on the date they are mailed and delinquent on a specific date, depending on when the tax bill is mailed.

If the supplemental tax bill is mailed between July and October, then the taxes become delinquent on the same date as your regular property taxes – Dec.10. The second installment would then become delinquent on April 10.

When the supplemental tax bill is mailed between November and June the first installment is delinquent on the last day of the month following the month it’s mailed. The second installment then becomes due on the last day of the forth calendar month following the month the first installment would have been considered delinquent.

EXAMPLE: Supplemental Tax Bill is mailed April 3. First installment is delinquent on May 3 and second installment is due Sept. 3.

Impound accounts and escrow

Many new homeowners utilize an impound account to collect the property taxes and annual homeowner insurance premiums with the monthly mortgage payments. Impound accounts are based on the most recent tax bill. The supplemental tax bill will be mailed to the homeowner who must pay the bill and not think that the impound account will pay it.

Impound accounts are subject to change year over year as the property taxes continue to change as well as insurance payments may also change based on any number of factors. A $1000 annual tax bill increase should result in an increase to the impound account of approximately $83 per month.

Escrow will not prorate or withhold additional funds to cover the supplemental tax bill. The taxes that escrow prorates and collects are for the remainder of the taxes due until the next regularly scheduled tax payment.

Regular tax bill

As mentioned above, the fiscal year starts on July 1 and this is the date that the County Assessor determines the value of all real estate in the county to add to the tax rolls. If there have been no changes of ownership or improvements made then the assessed value will typically, in good times, increase by 2 percent from the year before.

Tax bills are typically issued in either late summer or early fall with two delinquent dates of Dec.10 for the first installment and April 10 for the second installment.

In many cases, the new homeowner will close escrow, receive a tax bill for the old assessed value, pay their taxes and then receive a supplemental tax bill for the difference.

If you don’t agree with the new assessed value, you have the right to appeal the value, within 60 days of notice for a permanent reduction in value. After the 60 day window expires, you always have the right to appeal for a temporary reduction in value that is subject to review every year.

For questions regarding available inventory and/or other real estate matters please contact, Mike@GoTakeAction.com. Mike Mason, Broker/Owner of MASON Real Estate Cal. BRE: 01483044, Board of Director of your Southwest Riverside County Association of Realtors® (SRCAR), Traveling State Director, California Association of Realtors® (C.A.R.). John Occhi is a semi-retired Temecula Realtor® who is pursuing his dreams and passions traveling the country, in an RV on the “American Wine Trail”. Follow his RV Wine Adventures at www.TheAmericanWineTrail.com.