Lee & Associates Riverside releases summary of fourth quarter 2016 industrial market, the report shows the fourth quarter ends with strong activity and gross absorption 

RIVERSIDE – The Riverside office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, has released its fourth quarter 2016 industrial market summary for manufacturing and distribution buildings for the East Valley market in Southern California’s Inland Empire.

The summary reports the fourth quarter of 2016, even with a lack of inventory, posted strong activity and gross absorption. Gross absorption for 2016 totaled 19.3 million square feet, continuing on the heels of the great absorption performances in 2015 of 15.3 million square feet and 2014 of 11.4 million square feet.

Gross activity in the fourth quarter was just under 7.2 million square feet, with investment purchases and lease renewals accounting for 37.7 percent of the total. Overall gross activity will remain strong; however, there is a lack of inventory as vacancy rates remain low. Absorption is expected to be moderate and steady in 2017. Fourth quarter 2016’s absorption figures were just under 4.5 million square feet, compared to 4.9 million square feet during the same period last year.

“Vacancy rates decreased in the fourth quarter to 5.37 percent,” Lee & Associates Riverside President David Illsley said, noting that 2017 is expected to show a stable vacancy rate given continued demand and a projected moderate increase in new supply.

“Bulk distribution space is in high demand with low vacancy rates overall, although space between 50,000 and 100,000 square feet seems to be a bit soft on the leasing side, largely reflective of newer developments in this size range creating competition,” Illsley said.

The base for the fourth quarter under construction represented 11.9 million square feet under construction, with 81.5percent of the total in the 200,000-plus square-foot range, a 62.0 percent increase over the previous quarter. Three buildings completed construction in the East Valley in the fourth quarter, with 17 new buildings projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. Development of industrial parks with buildings under 200,000 square feet is expected to increase in 2017.

The fourth quarter report, which was prepared by Caroline Payan, director of marketing and research of Lee’s Riverside office, found the average asking sales prices per-square-foot increased in the fourth quarter with the supply of buildings offered for sale remaining limited.

Landlords continue to be challenged on determining lease rate values due to the high velocity of the marketplace. Sellers have experienced the same challenge, which has led to some overpricing in the market. Bidding wars have become commonplace, giving landlords more options for choosing more creditworthy tenants. Both asking and actual, triple net lease rates increased over the previous quarter. Rental rates are expected to increase in 2017; however, they will be kept in check due to increasing new construction.

For more information on the Riverside industrial market, visit Lee & Associates Riverside’s website at http://resources.lee-associates.com/asp/user/website/officeprofile.asp?officeid=4982 .