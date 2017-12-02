Pardee Home’s Aura at Canyon Hills makes multi-generational living easy for former Orange County family

LAKE ELSINORE – After a year of diligent home shopping throughout the Inland Empire, the Hambley family discovered Aura in Lake Elsinore. Their need for an abundance of bedrooms was easily met at Pardee Homes’ Aura which features a range of three to five bedrooms.

Alan and Jodi Hambley, who lived in Huntington Beach for many years, found that the Aura Residence No 3 home model, with four bedrooms and nearly 2,500 square feet would perfectly suit their close, multi-generational family. Now the couple, two of their three grown daughters and 2-1/2-year-old grandson all have their own bedrooms under one roof.

“The spacious, open floor plan and stylish design immediately appealed to us and the general layout offered plenty of room for our family of five,” Alan Hambley said. “We must have looked at every model home along the I-15 corridor before discovering Aura after a visit to nearby Audie Murphy Ranch.”

Now that they are settled in, the Hambley family is enjoying the dog park, a shorter commute to work in Rancho Cucamonga for Alan and great neighbors. Their grandson loves the community pool, and the family is happily surprised at the energy-efficiency of the home, especially the solar panels and whole house fan that really saves energy.

“It was great working with Pardee Homes, where the sales team shared the experience with us and now feels like family,” Alan Hambley said. “We also used Pardee’s in-house lender, TriPointe Connect, for our home loan, and the process was flawless.”

Located in the gated Westridge neighborhood at Canyon Hills, Aura’s fresh, sophisticated styling offers great room living, dens, lofts and the availability of space-enhancing covered patios. Included room and available room options such as extra bedrooms or dens, master bedroom retreats and master bedroom decks make it easy to envision a future at Aura. Open, airy interiors are complemented by distinctive Spanish, French and Traditional architectural styles, all designed to appeal to those with an appreciation for design and comfortable living. Pricing is from the mid-$300,000s.

The gourmet kitchens have slab granite countertops, General Electric stainless-steel finish appliances including a 30-inch, five-burner gas range, thermal oven and Energy Star dishwasher, a convenient storage pantry and recycling center. Elegant master bedroom suites feature a large walk-in closet, separate walk-in showers, large soaking tubs and adult-height vanities.

Distinctive touches can be found throughout these fabulous homes including custom radius wall corners, 3-1/4 inch baseboards, upgraded interior finishes and specified LED recessed lighting and a spacious interior laundry room with open shelving.

Like all new homes built by Pardee, Aura at Westridge features the LivingSmart package of standard and optional measures that increase energy-efficiency, save water, save money and contribute to the homeowner’s peace of mind. Homes are designed with components that include materials that come from recycled and sustainable sources, a technology that reduces energy use and utility bills and water smart appliances and plumbing fixtures.

