Pardee Homes’ ‘Make Your Move’ event offers great incentives on new homes in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE – There’s still time to take advantage of Pardee Homes’ incredible savings event on a new home purchased by Nov. 19. Savvy home shoppers can make their new home dreams come true and save on select homes in master-planned Canyon Hills in Lake Elsinore and Sundance in Beaumont, where pricing ranges from the very low $300,000s to the low $400,000s.

“Our ‘Make Your Move’ event represents a truly extraordinary opportunity to buy a home now, save money and be in your new home by the new year,” Matt Sauls, vice president of marketing and product development for Pardee Homes, said. “Take advantage of this special promotion and you’ll get incredible dollar savings and a choice of one of these special incentives – a permanent interest rate buy down, closing costs, backyard landscaping, window covering packages or 12 months of pre-paid HOA dues. We have stunning one- and two-story homes and several model homes available, all with great eco-friendly features that help you save money and live comfortably.”

At Canyon Hills in Lake Elsinore, choose from five neighborhoods – Aura, Vantage, Starling, Viewpoint and Senterra, where the model homes are now selling. Among the choices are homes ideal for first-time buyers, as well as for growing, move-up families or empty-nesters. Buyers who purchase a model home will also benefit from the many upgrades. The model homes at Viewpoint and Senterra include professional designed interiors, mature landscaping, upgrades and often a very desirable location within the master-planned community. Move-in ready homes at Canyon Hills offered during the “Make Your Move” event have a range of three to five bedrooms and approximately 2,115 to 3,657 square feet.

Situated west of Canyon Lake in the scenic foothills of Lake Elsinore, the award-winning Canyon Hills master-planned community offers more than 900 acres of preserved open space and neighborhood schools, parks and recreation centers. Viewpoint, Vantage, Starling and Aura are all located within the gated Westridge neighborhood, which has its own private recreation center – Summit Park – featuring a lap, wading and beach entry pool, spa, showers, tot lot, picnic tables and barbecues, fire pit, basketball court and Bark Park, a dog park with two fenced-in areas, shade trees, benches and plenty of room to run.

To learn more about the “Make Your Move” incentives available from Pardee Homes, prospective buyers are advised visit www.pardeehomes.com/MakeYourMoveIE or call (951) 399-2363 for more details.