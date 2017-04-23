SRCAR members donate over 10,000 canned goods to local pantries

TEMECULA – At the close of the third annual Heart for Hunger canned food drive, members of Southwest Riverside County Association of Realtors collected 10,393 cans from 30 real estate and affiliate offices to be donated to nine local food pantries. The number is up considerably from last year when approximately 6,000 canned goods were collected.

The winning offices were California Realty Experts in first place with the highest cans per agent ratio with 2,566 cans or 88.48 cans per agent; Realty One Group with the most cans collected with 2,802; California Realty Experts with the second-highest number of cans collected with 2,566 and Top Level Realty with the second highest cans per agent ratio with 538 cans or 44.83 per agent.

“Continuing the SRCAR Heart for Hunger canned food drive this year has been a great start to our year.” MaryAnn Sharp, the 2017 affiliate committee chair said, “Being able to involve so many local real estate offices, paired up with our terrific affiliate members is rewarding for all involved. The pantries were overwhelmed by the amount of food dropped off the week of March 1.”

In 2015, the SRCAR affiliate committee chose February as the “Heart for Hunger canned food drive” month. This year, the third annual Heart for Hunger canned food drive was a huge success. The local real estate offices stepped up by holding internal competitions to encourage their agents to participate in the food drive. Many realtors went out into neighborhoods asking for residents to donate to the cause. The enthusiasm and passion has been overwhelming, as is shown by the number of cans collected. A team of affiliates delivered over 10,000 non-perishable food items to nine local pantries including Project TOUCH, St. Martha’s, St. Catherine’s, Mission of Hope, Temecula Valley People Helping People, Menifee Valley Community Cupboard, Murrieta United Methodist Church, Murrieta Food Bank and Hemet Community Pantry.

An award breakfast is planned by the SRCAR affiliate committee for the first place winning office, California Realty Experts. SRCAR welcomes the community to join their ongoing efforts to bring canned food items to Southwest Riverside County Association of Realtors, 26529 Jefferson Avenue in Murrieta or 2355 E. Florida Avenue in Hemet. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating offices include Berkshire Hathaway Canyon Lake, Brubaker Culton, California Realty Experts, Century 21 Award, Century 21 McDaniel, Century 21 Preferred, Century 21 Premier, Century 21 Wright, Coldwell Banker Canyon Lake, Coldwell Banker Kivett Teeters, Coldwell Banker Murrieta, Coldwell Banker Vail Ranch, CR Properties, ERA Donahoe, Exit Alliance Realty, Golden Eagle Properties, Keller Williams Temecula, LCL Sun City, Realty One Group Southwest, ReMax 79 South, Signature Real Estate Group, Tarbell Lake Elsinore, Tarbell Menifee, The Forss Team, Top Level Realty, Vogler Feigen Realty, Generations Escrow, Lawyers Title, PacWest Financial and all the many individuals who brought canned food to the SRCAR meetings in Hemet, Menifee, Lake Elsinore and Murrieta.

The Southwest Riverside County Association of Realtors enhances the value of its members while promoting, empowering, and inspiring excellence through its services and legislative advocacy. To add to this, SRCAR shows great commitment and a sense of pride in promoting the true “American Dream of Home Ownership.” For more information, call (951) 894-2571.