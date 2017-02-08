Supervisors approve general plan amendment initiation proceedings for Koll Custom Homes tract

Koll Custom Homes will be commencing proceedings for a general plan amendment to create a Temecula Valley Wine Country subdivision.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0, Jan. 31, with John Tavaglione absent and one vacancy, to approve the initiation of proceedings for such a general plan amendment. Koll Custom Homes has proposed to subdivide a 48.52-acre parcel into five 5-acre lots and a 26-acre remainder lot and the project itself will return for county approval later after the review process including public hearings.

The parcel is located north of Los Nogales Road, south of Monte de Oro Road, west of Camino del Vino and east of Anza Road. That land is currently within the Temecula Valley Wine Country Wine District Policy Area and the general plan amendment would change the site to be within the Temecula Valley Wine Country Residential District Policy Area.

The eventual general plan amendment will also likely need a rezone or waiver from the ten-acre minimum lot size of the existing Citrus Vineyard zoning. The remainder lot proposed would allow for the establishment of vineyards.

The county’s General Plan Advisory Committee heard the proposed initiation proceedings Aug. 25, and felt that the land use amendment was appropriate and compatible with the area. That recommendation in favor of beginning the proceedings was followed by a positive recommendation Nov. 2 at the county’s Planning Commission meeting; the Planning Commission members noted that the site is adjacent to a road and that other residential development already exists in the nearby area.