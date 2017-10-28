Agencies to collect unwanted drugs in countywide safety campaign

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County residents who want to get rid of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs can discard them today, Saturday, Oct. 28, at a variety of locations countywide (see below) during a “Drug Take-Back Day” organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The effort, in which local law enforcement agencies partner with the DEA, is intended to highlight the importance of taking commonly abused drugs out of circulation.

“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” according to a DEA statement. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”

The agency began holding take-back days in September 2010 to provide the

public with alternatives to flushing expired or unwanted pills down the toilet. According to officials, since the first take-back event, 8.1 million pounds – more than 4,000 tons — of prescription drugs have been collected at thousands of disposal sites throughout the country.

The DEA noted that provisions in the federal Secure & Responsible Drug

Disposal Act also authorizes pharmacies, hospitals and other facilities to serve as routine collection sites.

County residents are being asked to drop off unwanted pills at the following sites between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

— CVS Pharmacy, 1322 W. Sixth St., Corona;

— Murrieta Police Department, 2 Town Square;

— Kaiser Medical Center parking lot, 10800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside;

— sheriff’s Calimesa station, 908 Park Ave.;

— sheriff’s Hemet station, 43950 Acacia Ave.;

— sheriff’s Jurupa Valley station, 7477 Mission Blvd.;

— sheriff’s Lake Elsinore station, 333 Limited Ave.;

— sheriff’s Moreno Valley station, 22850 Calle San Juan De Los Lagos;

— sheriff’s Palm Desert station, 73705 Gerald Ford Drive;

— sheriff’s Perris station, 137 N. Perris Blvd.;

— sheriff’s Southwest station, 30755 Auld Road, Murrieta; and

— sheriff’s Thermal station, 86625 Airport Blvd.

No questions will be asked of people disposing of pills or other

medications, according to organizers. More information is available at

http://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/ .