Anza VFW Post #1873 and its Auxiliary

A heads-up to the public, you are more than welcome to attend our meals. You don’t have to be a member of the Post or Auxiliaries to attend.

Dinners on Wednesdays and Fridays are from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday breakfast is served from 8 to 10 a.m. Lunches (usually burgers), are served on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.

If you’re interested in preparing a meal at the Post or just helping out, call me at (951) 763-4560.

March schedule

• Mar. 12 – Jacqui’s Chinese Dinner, cucumber salad, stir-fry chicken, sweet/sour pork, fried rice, lo mien, egg rolls, piña colada sundaes

• Mar. 13 – Post meeting, 9 a.m.; Mike M.’s Burgers

• Mar. 14 – Lions’ Omelets with all the fixings

• Mar. 17 – Tonie’s “Witches’ Brew,” come find out what it is, served with salad, dessert

• Mar. 19 – Peggy & Carolyn’s Chicken Fried Steak, potatoes w/gravy, veggies, salad, dessert

• Mar. 20 – Men’s Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m.; Ron’s Chicken Tacos