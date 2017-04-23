Baird named regional director of Fire and Aviation Management for the Pacific southwest region

SAN BERNARDINO – The U.S. Forest Service has named Robert Baird as the regional director of Fire and Aviation Management for the Pacific southwest region. Baird currently serves as forest supervisor on Los Padres National Forest where he oversees ecosystem management, land use and wildfire management for more than 1.9 million acres in central California. He has held that position for three fire seasons.

Baird’s prior experience includes a stint as deputy national fire director in the Washington office and in a detail as the acting associate deputy director of CAL FIRE, where he fostered partnership and cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service in California. In his assignments, Baird demonstrated successful leadership by overseeing operations at the National Interagency Fire Center, leading in the transition to next-generation air tankers and supervising Los Padres National Forest during the complex and challenging fire season of 2016.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Bob Baird as our regional director for Fire and Aviation Management,” Pacific southwest regional forester Randy Moore said. “Bob has demonstrated expertise in managing large, complex organizations and he has developed innovative strategies to build partnerships and coalitions. Bob’s leadership background and experience are a perfect fit for this key position. We look forward to a challenging but successful fire season with Bob at the helm.”

Baird is a native of Riverside, California and a military veteran with more than 24 years as a U.S. Marine, both as an enlisted member and then as an infantry officer, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel. Baird was decorated multiple times, including the Bronze Star, and served two combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. Baird is expected to report to his new position May 15.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this opportunity,” Baird said. “I’ve had the great pleasure of serving both at the forest level and at the Washington office level, and this regional position will tie those experiences together. I think the opportunity to serve in both CAL FIRE and with the Forest Service has given me a broad perspective on fire in this region, and I look forward to taking on the challenges with the support of the best firefighters in the world.”

