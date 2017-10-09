BANNING: Sheriff’s deputies investigating death of inmate at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility

Investigators are looking into what caused the death of an inmate at the Banning jail.

The man, whose name was withheld, was found unresponsive about 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the intake area of the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, said sheriff’s Sgt. Walter Mendez. The inmate was tended to by medical personnel, but died at the jail, Mendez said.

The sergeant said there were no signs of foul play in connection with the death, which was being investigated by the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit and jail investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the death was asked to contact Investigator Dan Moody of the Central Homicide Unit at 760-393-3525