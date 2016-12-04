Bill would prohibit sex offenders from entering school grounds

SACRAMENTO – In order to further protect children from dangerous sex offenders Sen. Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) today announced when the California State Senate convenes in early December she will introduce legislation to prohibit any registered sex offender from being present on a school campus in California for any reason.

Current law allows a school administrator to grant a registered sex offender access to a school campus as long as the parents and staff receive a two week notice. Registered sex offenders are now allowed to volunteer at schools as long as they are not acting in a supervisory role or in constant interaction with children as part of their volunteering. The legislation that Sen. Leyva intends to introduce at the start of the 2017-2018 regular session will eliminate the ability of school administrators to grant permission for sex offenders to enter school campuses.

“Existing law in California allows registered sex offenders to be present on school campuses and volunteer in a variety of capacities,” Sen. Leyva said. “The safety of students should always remain a top priority, so I look forward to introducing legislation in the near future that will tighten the loopholes that sex offenders could use to gain access to school campuses in California. Though there are some restrictions on the types of volunteering in which registered sex offenders may participate, there is also enough ambiguity that could result in a registered sex offender being unsupervised while interacting with kids at school. Also, parents who do not want to have registered sex offenders present at their child’s school do not have the legal ability to prevent this potentially dangerous situation.”

In recent months, concerned parents across California, though most notably in Fontana within Sen. Leyva’s district, have expressed tremendous concern about allowing registered sex offenders to be present or volunteer on school campuses. In response, the Fontana Unified School District approved a policy in September 2016 that seeks to address these school safety concerns. Sen. Leyva will introduce this proposed legislation in order to ensure statewide uniformity to help keep children safe at California schools.