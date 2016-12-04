Bill would prohibit sex offenders from entering school grounds

SACRAMENTO – In order to further protect children from dangerous sex offenders Sen. Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) today announced when the California State Senate convenes in early December she will introduce legislation to prohibit any registered sex offender from being present on a school campus in California for any reason.
Current law allows a school administrator to grant a registered sex offender access to a school campus as long as the parents and staff receive a two week notice. Registered sex offenders are now allowed to volunteer at schools as long as they are not acting in a supervisory role or in constant interaction with children as part of their volunteering. The legislation that Sen. Leyva intends to introduce at the start of the 2017-2018 regular session will eliminate the ability of school administrators to grant permission for sex offenders to enter school campuses.
“Existing law in California allows registered sex offenders to be present on school campuses and volunteer in a variety of capacities,” Sen. Leyva said. “The safety of students should always remain a top priority, so I look forward to introducing legislation in the near future that will tighten the loopholes that sex offenders could use to gain access to school campuses in California. Though there are some restrictions on the types of volunteering in which registered sex offenders may participate, there is also enough ambiguity that could result in a registered sex offender being unsupervised while interacting with kids at school. Also, parents who do not want to have registered sex offenders present at their child’s school do not have the legal ability to prevent this potentially dangerous situation.”
In recent months, concerned parents across California, though most notably in Fontana within Sen. Leyva’s district, have expressed tremendous concern about allowing registered sex offenders to be present or volunteer on school campuses. In response, the Fontana Unified School District approved a policy in September 2016 that seeks to address these school safety concerns. Sen. Leyva will introduce this proposed legislation in order to ensure statewide uniformity to help keep children safe at California schools.
This is not a potentially dangerous situation. This will not protect children from danger. All this will do is make it impossible for registered citizens who are parents to be involved in their children’s education. I challenge Sen. Leyva or anyone else to make a list of the registrants who have entered schools and abducted or molested a child. This will show this is nothing but a solution looking for a problem. And then, for kicks, make a list of school faculty and staff members who have been charged with molesting a child. Where does the danger lie?
I find it sad that the uninformed public can be led into this “fear-mongering” action merely because someone told them it should be done instead of the public asking where is the “hard evidence” and that means the multitude of studies available from academics and researchers.
The ironic thing is the push to keep those who have a past offense out of schools when there are more and more teachers being adjudicated and then what about designing a bill to mandate and fund child sexual abuse training programs line ‘Atop It Now’ to teach the grooming behaviors and teach parents how to intervene when someone makes their child or teen uncomfortable?
According to the NCMEC map there are over 851,870 men, women and children (as young as 8 and 10 in some states) required to register and the “crimes” range from urinating in public (indecent exposure), sexting, incest, mooning, exposure, false accusations by a soon-to-be ex-wife, angry girlfriend, or spiteful student, viewing abusive OR suggestive images of anyone 18 years old or younger, playing doctor, prostitution, solicitation, Romeo and Juliet consensual sexual dating relationships, rape, endangering the welfare of a child, the old bate-n-switch internet stings (taking sometimes 12 months before a person steps over the line) and many others.
If you multiply the number on the registry by 2 or 3 family members you can clearly see there are well over 4 million wives, children, moms, aunts, girlfriends, grandmothers and other family members who experience the collateral damage of being murdered, harassed, threatened, children beaten, have signs placed in their yards, homes set on fire, vehicles damaged, asked to leave their churches and other organizations, children passed over for educational opportunities, have flyers distributed around their neighborhood, wives lose their jobs when someone learns they are married to a registrant….all these things occur when these people try to hold their family together and provide the three things that professionals state are needed for successful re-integration; a job, a place to live and a good support system.
95% of the sexual offenses come from within the victim’s family, friends or those having access to the children….say TEACHERS, coaches, musical instructors, etc. Please take a minute to read this article and then rethink your bill….http://www.komonews.com/news/content/10690766.html
Vicki Henry, Women Against Registry
If they were in jail (where they should be) we wouldn’t have the problem in the first place but instead we are locking up people for non-violent offences like marijuana.
Why should they be in jail, Preston? They haven’t committed any new offenses or broken any laws. Why are you conflating two disparate issues such as marijuana usage and law-abiding registered citizens wanting to be a part of their children’s education?
Is there a problem in California with registered citizens going into schools and molesting children? Would an article about this be helpful in supporting the case for this law?
There has never been a registered offender who entered school grounds to commit a crime against a child yet there are hundreds of teachers, coaches, school aids and administrators every year who are arrested for sex crimes against their own students. So who should parents really be afraid of? Sex crimes against children are relationship based. They have nothing to do with how close offenders live near schools. Wake up people!! Spend 15 minutes on the internet getting the facts about offenders and you’ll know the real statistics.
Loophole?
So now those convicted at anytime in their past of any of the dozens of register-able offences can’t participate in their children’s education even if they aren’t a danger to children?
Sorry, but I don’t think Sen. Connie M. Leyva has ever seen the US Constitution or understands that the rights of parents to participate in their child’s education is a right that can’t be taken away without strict scrutiny of the individual situation and not by a blanket law covering thousands.
I know a 19 year old that had a relationship with a 16 year old and ended up on the registry because of it. They now have 3 kids of their own and the man struggles to find work.
The country needs to stop listening to hate mongering politicians and news articles like this one that don’t bother to educate the public of real dangers. When more than 90% of sex crimes against children are committed by friends or family members that aren’t on the registry, perhaps that is where you need to look for monsters. With a 1%-4% recidivism rate depending on which study you look at, perhaps those on the registry don’t need more laws against them after they’ve done their time, been rehabilitated, and been released back into society.
If someone is a real danger to children, lock them up longer or have them committed through the legal process. Stop creating new law after new law taking away rights just to put a feather in a politicians cap where they pretend to be tough on crime.
Seriously folks, shouldn’t Sen. Connie M. Leyva be educated and informed enough to know that public registries and all these laws that don’t take into account a person’s actual present dangerousness and only make it more likely a family won’t turn in the primary bread winner when they molest a child? Doesn’t it make sense that if not turned in because of un-needed laws like this that the offender will offend again instead of getting fairly punished and rehabilitated?
I’ve got two young kids and these laws put my family at more risk for unreported crimes, not less risk. Shame on you Senator Leyva.
Shelly Stow,
The best way to further protect children from DANGEROUS sex offenders (as the article claims they are) is to lock them up and keep them locked up. You state that “they haven’t committed any new offenses” but what about the one(s) they did commit against defenseless children — DANGEROUS sex offenders are likely to re-offend, that is why they are DANGEROUS.
Sorry but there should be no second chances when dealing with DANGEROUS sex offenders.
Did you miss the part about keeping all registrants, as defined by being on the registry, from being on school property? I would have no problem with individualization being done and those who are proven to be at a risk to random school-age children have such prohibitions in place for them. That is not what is intended here. This is a broad, sweeping restriction that would apply to everyone, not based on what they had done, but based on their inclusion on a list that runs the range from trivial misdemeanors to serious crimes.
Preston: There are approximately 120,000 registrants in California. You might find this hard to believe, but the laws are so outrageous because there is no empirical evidence (hard science) used to make laws that take years and years to change if overly broad and the flawed system for classifying offenses so unparalleled that some Romeo and Juliet scenarios are classified as “the most likely to reoffend” and some of those are now married with children.
Dangerous is an editorial comment; there is no proven danger. This is a sweeping, one-size-fits-all bill that would use only the criteria of having one’s name on the registry to prevent registered parents from having access to their children’s school activities under the pretense that such action would put other children at risk. That is nonsense. If there is an actual concern about this issue, which I doubt since it is a non-problem, then apply it to such persons who have a history of molesting random children in public places. That will be less than 1% of registrants.
1. I don’t like the current registries, they don’t make me or my children any safer when I go on and see people like teenagers and college streakers. They are hiding the important information (dangerous offenders) with a plethora of useless data.
2. Wouldn’t this bill prevent teenage offenders from going to school? Seems like a perfect way to make sure that kid never grows up to be a productive member of society….
3. California’s own Sex Offender Management Board says that most offenders on the registry never re-offend and that registration laws actually make us less safe. I would watch the video they have: http://casomb.org/
No..I do not support this Bill. It is fear mongering to score brownie points with stupid constituents. Sadly it will probably pass.