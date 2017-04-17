Brick hurled through car windshield on I-215, injuring driver

PERRIS – A motorist was injured when a brick was thrown through his windshield on Interstate 215 in Perris, in one of several debris-throwing attacks targeting vehicles on the freeway, authorities said Monday, April 17.

“We’re not sure exactly how many cars were hit,” California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas told City News Service. “There were several reports on the call log. We’re still investigating.”

According to Olivas, the CHP’s Inland Empire Division received reports of a person or persons hurling chunks of concrete and other objects beginning about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, along northbound I-215.

The most damaging attack occurred between 10:30 and 11 p.m., when a brick was hurled into the windshield of a vehicle approaching Nuevo Road. The driver did not crash but suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass,

according to Olivas.

“We don’t have a suspect yet,” he said. “We were looking around, and it appears someone might have bent a perimeter fence to get to the freeway from an alleyway.”

The suspect or suspects might have tossed rocks and other objects, then melted back into one of the neighborhoods immediately adjacent to I-215, eluding law enforcement, according to Olivas.

Not all victims have been identified, he said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s Riverside office at (951) 637-8000.