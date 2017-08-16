CALIMESA: Man charged with murder after shooting

BANNING – A 61-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in a Calimesa mobile home park was charged today with murder.

Rex Carl Edwards of Calimesa was arrested at the scene of the Saturday night shooting in the Big Oak Gardens Mobile Home Park at 35080 Chandler Ave.

He’s being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

Edwards allegedly shot the victim, whose name is slated to be released later today by coroner’s officials, after they got into an argument about 11 p.m. Saturday outside a mobile home, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Wally Clear.

Witnesses called 911 immediately after shots were fired, and deputies arrived moments later, at which point they discovered the woman dead of multiple gunshot wounds on a roadway inside the park, Clear said. He said Edwards was taken into custody without incident.

The relationship between the victim and defendant, if any, was not disclosed, nor were any further details regarding the circumstances behind the shooting.

Edwards has no prior documented felony convictions.