Children ‘Spring’ into action at local Easter Egg hunts

Victoria Verde, 5, pleads for help opening one of her plastic eggs while Adrian Minolas, 5, is having his own problem getting a prized Easter egg open at the April 15 Easter Egg Hunt in Hemet’s Gibbel Park. Adult Jennifer Campos was there to help. Tony Ault photo
Olivia Grace, age 3, enjoys the chocolate she scored during Murrieta’s EGGstravaganza egg hunt held at Town Square Park in Murrieta Saturday, April 15. Meghan Taylor photo
Leighton, age 6, and Brogan, age 6, look through their Easter hunt findings after Murrieta’s EGGstravaganza egg hunt held at Town Square Park in Murrieta Saturday, April 15. Meghan Taylor photo
Neve, age 3, shares her ice cold drink with her big sister Rowan, age 6, while they cool down after Murrieta’s EGGstravaganza egg hunt held at Town Square Park in Murrieta Saturday, April 15. Meghan Taylor photo
Logan, age 2, meets the Easter Bunny for the first time at Temecula’s Roripaugh Ranch Easter Festival Saturday, April 15, held at the Community Park of Roripaugh Ranch. Meghan Taylor photo
Nathan, age 2, playing at the park with chocolate all over his face, after participating in the Easter Egg Hunt at Temecula’s Roripaugh Ranch Easter Festival Saturday, April 15, held at the Community Park of Roripaugh Ranch. Meghan Taylor photo
Lauryn, age 9, participates in the egg-and-spoon race at Temecula’s Roripaugh Ranch Easter Festival Saturday, April 15, held at the Community Park of Roripaugh Ranch. Meghan Taylor photo
Off the children go to load up on plastic eggs hoping for delicious little treats and prizes at the early Saturday morning City of Hemet and Valley-Wide Recreation sponsored Easter Egg Hunt at Gibbel Park, April 15. Tony Ault photo
There as so many eggs this little girl sees she isn’t sure they will all fit her basket at the April 15, Gibbel Park Easter Egg Hunt in Hemet. More than 1,000 plastic eggs were strewn about on the park’s ballfield. Tony Ault photo
‘Now what am I going to do,’ this little girl thinks after filling up her basket to the brim at the April 15, Hemet Gibbel Park Easter Egg Hunt. Almost every child’s basket was full after the hunt. Tony Ault photo
Adrian Minolas, 5, after struggling to open one of his plastic Easter eggs proudly shows his little prize found inside at the Hemet Gibbel Park Easter Egg Hunt in Hemet April 15. Tony Ault photo
Parystina Wilson, 12, and her brother Eddie Wilson, 8, hold up special plastic gold coins found in their Easter eggs at Gibbel Park in Hemet after the city and Valley-Wide Easter Egg Hunt the day before Easter. The coin meant an extra prize at the event. Tony Ault photo
Zachary Thompson, 8, is definitely a “winner” showing a chocolate Easter bunny won a the third Annual Gibbel Park Easter Egg Hunt April 15. The prize token was found in one of his retrieved Easter eggs. His parents Juan and Marjory Thompson are newcomers to the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley said it was the first time Zack had been in a big Easter Egg Hunt. Tony Ault photo
‘Oh, Oh no cheating here,” says this mother as her little boy tries to sneak out on the ballfield at Diamond Valley Lake to grab an Easter Egg before the Valley-Wide sponsored event begins April 15. Tony Ault photo
The Easter Bunny waves at more than 1,500 children with their parents and guardians who arrived at Diamond Valley Lake Park April 15 for the Valley-Wide Recreation sponsored annual Easter Egg Hunt. He had to hop off the field in a hurry when the hunt started go get out of the way of the 100s of children. Tony Ault photo
Layla Luna, 5, from San Jacinto clutches her pink bunny ears and she gathers up more than 35 plastic Easter eggs containing candy and gifts during the Diamond Valley Lake Park annual Easter Egg Hunt April 15. Tony Ault photo
This boy scratches his head after he sees there are no more Easter eggs to find at the end of the April 15 Diamond Valley Lake Park annual Easter Egg Hunt. Tony Ault photo
To the little lucky finder of the blue ticket in an Easter egg goes a beautiful Easter basket presented by the Easter Bunny himself at the annual Diamond Valley Lake Park Easter Egg Hunt the day before Easter. Tony Ault photo
The Easter bunny had to climb this tree to drop off these eggs waiting for hundreds of San Jacinto children at the Estudillo Mansion Easter egg hunt April 15. It was only the 12-year-olds that could reach them, but they did. Tony Ault photo
Plastic colored eggs beckon more than 500 San Jacinto children who excitedly wait behind the ribbon at Estudillo Mansion in San Jacinto at the Mansion sponsored Easter Egg Hunt April 15. Tony Ault photo
This San Jacinto boy found a prize colored prize Easter egg in this bush at the Estudillo Mansion’s April 145 Easter egg hunt. Eggs were hidden by the San Jacinto Police Explorers all around the historic mansion in the tall grass, in trees and in bushes for the hundreds of children coming to the event. Tony Ault photo
Lynn Peterson Estudillo Mansion docent and liaison presents gifts to Gared Sandoval, left, Isaiah Claverie and Korden Alpirev who found the top prize Easter eggs at the April 15 Estudillo Mansion’s Easter Egg Hunt. Tony Ault photo
candy, Easter, egg hunts, family fun