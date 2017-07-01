COACHELLA: Brush fire

COACHELLA – Firefighters today were able to contain a brush fire in Coachella to six acres, but not before it destroyed one structure.

The blaze was reported at 2:44 p.m. near the intersection of Vista Del Norte and Harrison Street, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The fire burned in heavy fuels next to the Eagle Falls golf course and a plowed field, she said.

One vacant structure was razed by the fire, but no evacuations were ordered, according to Newman.

About 50 firefighters and three water tenders battled the blaze and were able to contain it to six acres by 5:21 p.m.