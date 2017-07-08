“Cooling centers” activated throughout county in response to heat wave

RIVERSIDE – Cooling centers were activated throughout Riverside County today in response to the sweltering heat hitting the region.

The temperature in Palm Springs reached 122 degrees Friday, just shy of the all-time record of 123 degrees, and in Riverside the mercury reached 102 degrees.

Similar temperatures were expected today, with a high of 118 degrees expected in Palm Springs and a high of 108 degrees expected in Riverside, according to the National Weather Service, which issued an excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass zone through 9 p.m. tonight.

Cooling centers are available countywide for people to seek refuge from the heat. They are provided by senior citizen centers, libraries, churches and community centers. They offer water, food and air conditioning.

Some cooling center locations open today include:

— Renaissance Pet Resort & Spa Cool Center for Pets, 1346 E. Ramsey St., Banning, (951) 849-5020;

— Rancho Calimesa Mobile Home Ranch, 10320 Calimesa Blvd., Calimesa, (909) 795-4363;

— Circle City Center, 365 N. Main St., Corona, (951) 817-5755;

— Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, 84110 Manila St., Indio, (760) 851- 2160;

— Martha’s Village & Kitchen, 83791 Date Ave., Indio, (760) 347-4741;

— The Concern, Inc., 26830 Cherry Hills Blvd., Menifee, (951) 679-2374;

— Moreno Valley Library, 25480 Alessandro Blvd., Moreno Valley, (951) 413-3880

A full list of cooling center locations can be found by visiting www.rivcoph.org.