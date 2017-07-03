CORONA: House fire injures one

CORONA – One person suffered moderate injuries in a house fire in unincorporated El Cerrito near Corona, authorities said today.

The fire was reported at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 18800 block of Consul Avenue, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

“The first arriving engine company reported smoke and flames visible from a single family home with all occupants safely evacuated,” Hagemann said.

The fire spread into the attic of the home and one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, she said. Flames were out at 11:07 p.m.