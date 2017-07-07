CORONA: Juveniles allegedly ignite fire

CORONA – A fire allegedly ignited by juveniles on a hilltop overlooking north Corona blackened nearly two acres today before crews got it under control.

The blaze was reported about 4:45 p.m. at Via Blairo and Mandevilla Way, just east of Interstate 15 and south of the Norco city boundary.

Corona police officers were the first to arrive at the location and detained two unidentified youths for questioning. One of the juveniles suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Corona Regional Medical center for treatment, according to reports from the scene.

Multiple Corona Fire Department engine crews deployed to the brusher, fully containing it by 5 p.m. The flames were kept well clear of surrounding homes.

The investigation was turned over to the agency’s arson unit.