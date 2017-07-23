CORONA: Man identified after being struck, killed by train

CORONA – The coroner today identified a 32-year-old man who was struck and killed by a train after stepping onto the tracks in Corona.

The death occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Joy Street crossing of the BNSF railroad.

Alejandro Uribe Saldana of Corona was struck by a BNSF train and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said it appeared the man walked onto the tracks in an area without a crossing.