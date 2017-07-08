CORONA: Police seek help in locating hit-and-run suspect

CORONA – The Corona Police Department today asked for the public’s help in tracking down the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash early this morning that seriously injured a man.

The crash occurred at 1:11 a.m. in the 900 block of Beverly Road, said Sgt. Paul Mercado.

Witnesses told police that a white or gray midsize pickup truck was heading west on Beverly Road when it struck a 20-year-old man standing next to the driver’s door of another vehicle, Mercado said. The truck continued without stopping.

The victim suffered major injuries and was hospitalized, he said.

The suspect vehicle should have collision damage to the driver’s side front bumper, headlight and fender, according to Mercado.

Police urged anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash to contact Traffic Investigator Clark Eveland at (951) 817-5764 or email him at Clark.Eveland@CoronaCA.gov.