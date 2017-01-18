CORONA: Small plane makes emergency landing near Corona Municipal Airport, injuring 2

CORONA – A single-engine plane crashed Tuesday, Jan. 17, in a field near Corona Municipal Airport, injuring the pilot and passenger, fire officials said.

Shortly after taking off around 11 a.m., the two-seater plane experienced engine problems and the pilot was unable to make it back to the airport, said John DeYoe with the Corona Fire Department.

Firefighters used cutting tools to extricate both occupants of the plane, according to DeYoe, who said they were transported to a local trauma center – one with severe injuries and the other with moderate injuries.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane was a Harmon Rocket, a two-seat monoplane.

The FAA along with the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.