CORONA: Two arrested in connection with Corona brush fire

CORONA – Two Lake Elsinore men suspected of igniting a brush fire on Corona Airport grounds were arrested, police said today.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which burned over 20 acres of vegetation, at 11:19 p.m. Friday, said Sgt. Paul Mercado of the Corona Police Department.

The fire started in a field on the east side of the airport near Rincon Street and Smith Avenue.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect vehicle and reported “possibly seeing fireworks being shot into the field,” Mercado said.

Officers in a Riverside Police Department helicopter dispatched to the Corona Airport later observed a string of brush fires along the 71 Freeway and “possible aerial flares being fired from a moving vehicle,” according to Mercado.

At 11:44 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description near East Sixth Street and Rimpau Avenue.

The two male suspects inside, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, allegedly were in possession of a flare gun and flares, Mercado said.

The duo were arrested and booked into a Riverside County jail on suspicion of arson and their bail set at $10,000 each.

The fire did not cause injuries or damage any structures.

