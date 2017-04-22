CORONA: Motorcyclist who died in solo-vehicle wreck ID’d

CORONA – Riverside County Coroner’s officials have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a single-vehicle wreck when the rider struck a curb and smashed into two trees Saturday evening, April 15. The deadly accident happened on River Road near Cota Street in Corona.

Officials identified the victim as Joseph Castro, 29, of Perris. His time of injury was listed as 11:07 p.m. He was pronounced dead just minutes later, at 11:15 p.m.

Corona Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the location about 11:07 p.m., after the traffic collision was reported to City of Corona emergency dispatchers.

When emergency first responders arrived at the location they determined the motorcyclist had sustained major traumatic injuries and had already succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Corona Police Department’s Collision Response Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

While officers investigated the cause of the fatal wreck, River Road was closed to through traffic in both directions between Cota and Main Streets.

“Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, the motorcyclist was traveling east on River Road at an unknown speed,” Corona police officials explained in a social media press release. “The motorcyclist crossed the intersection at Cota Street when (he) hit the south curb line and two trees.”

“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor,” stated the official.

Anyone with information about this collision or who witnessed the deadly crash is encouraged to contact Corona PD Traffic Investigator Clark Eveland at (951) 817-5764. Callers can remain anonymous.