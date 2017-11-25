County shelters to offer impounded dogs, cats for free

RIVERSIDE – To encourage adoption of homeless pets this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees today, Saturday, Nov. 25, at three shelters.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised at the turnouts during the years we’ve been doing this specific event,” agency Director Robert Miller said. “It has historically become one of our biggest, one-day adoption events each year – thanks to all the families who opened up their homes for a new friend.”

Officials dubbed the occasion “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” – the post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz that retailers hope will put their books in the black for the year.

“Nowadays, you can pretty much get anything you want online,” Miller said. “But we know you cannot get a live dog or cat on Amazon or when you shop at Wal-Mart. And so we’re encouraging people to consider giving a homeless pet a new chance at life at this special time of year.”

The following shelters are participating:

– Coachella Valley Animal Campus, 72-050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms;

– San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, 581 S. Grand Ave., San Jacinto; and

– Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, 6851 Van Buren Blvd., Jurupa

Valley.

The shelters’ hours of operation are generally 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh, would-be adopters will have to fill out applications and present identification to complete the adoption process. County residents will also need to pay a mandatory canine license fee of $17, but other fees will be waived, Welsh said.

More information is available at www.rcdas.org.