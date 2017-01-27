County’s ‘preparations’ paid off during storm series, official says

RIVERSIDE – The just-ended Southern California storm series caused flooding, power outages and some structural damage in Riverside County, but no one was killed or seriously injured, and El Nino preparations that turned out to be unnecessary last winter proved invaluable, officials told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Jan 4.

“We used all of those preparations during this incident,” county Emergency Management Department Director Kim Saruwatari said during a briefing added to the board’s Tuesday agenda. “We were extremely busy as a result of

the storm, and there were significant impacts but relatively minor damage throughout the county.”

According to Saruwatari, five days of sporadic heavy rains resulted in 50 flood assist calls, 15 water rescue calls, 15 downed power line reports and at least 71 traffic collisions countywide.

“We had mud and debris on many roads, some of which are still closed,” she told the board.

The city of Corona experienced the greatest precipitation in the county – 7 inches. However, there was no major flooding in the municipality, Saruwatari said.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued two emergency proclamations stemming from the storm damage, but Riverside County was not included in the emergency relief orders because no local travel arteries managed by Caltrans were damaged,

according to Saruwatari.

Jason Uhley, chief engineer for the Riverside County Flood Control & Water Conservation District, told the board that a dozen “teams” were still out in the field, inspecting damage, all of which appeared manageable.

Flooding was largely confined to retention basins and various roads in the western half of the county, he said, with three homes exposed to flooding in Good Hope, near Perris. Occupants of one of those residences were displaced

Sunday when their single-story home was swamped in two to 3 inches of standing water, according to the fire department.

Uhley said the Seattle Street basin in Hemet overflowed, and city crews were unable to handle the volume of water, requiring county fire personnel to pitch in and supply sandbags to protect residences.

Similar overflows were reported at the McVikar channel in Wildomar, Gunnerson Pond in Lake Elsinore and the Palm Canyon wash in the Whitewater area. Canyon Lake’s spillway also overflowed Monday.

“A lot of facilities are flowing full and at capacity for the first time,” Uhley said.

He said the Santa Ana River, which courses through Riverside, at one point over the weekend had a flow rate of 30,000 cubic feet per second.

“That’s the equivalent of 30,000 basketballs passing by you every second,” the flood control spokesman said.

Harada Heritage Park in Eastvale turned into a small lake during the rains, but Uhley said that is exactly the space’s function – to capture and pool water away from homes – during a storm.

County Department of Transportation Deputy Director Patty Romo told the board that more than 20 county roads remained shut down because of compromised concrete, toppled trees, mud and debris flows. At the height of the storm series, 38 roads were closed.

One of the most significant hazards was a five-foot boulder that rolled onto De Luz Road near Temecula.

“Some people ignored traffic barricades and then got stuck in the mud,” Romo said. “Thankfully there were no injuries.”

“I’m thankful to everybody for getting on it,” Supervisor Marion Ashley said. “You all performed in a stellar way, and the reason you did is, you were prepared.”

For an updated list of road closures in the county, visit http://rctlma.org/trans/Road-Maintenance/Road-Closures.