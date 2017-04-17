Democrats deny equal protection under the law

SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Melissa A. Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, announced Democrats killed her bill, Assembly Bill 757, in the Assembly Public Safety Committee. This legislation would have made California a “shall issue” state by making self-defense a just qualifier to receiving a concealed carry weapon permit.

“Today the Democrat majority spat in the face of the Constitution by killing this measure,” Melendez said last week. “The Constitution guarantees equal protection under the law, yet the current system we have for issuing CCWs in California is anything but equal. Rest assured; this fight for equality isn’t over.”

AB 757 clarifies self-defense as an acceptable justification for “good cause” for the purposes of obtaining a concealed carry permit.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who sent emails and made phone calls urging the passage of Assembly Bill 757,” Melendez said. “Though the Democrat majority killed this effort today, they are unable to kill the movement we have started. We must build off of our grassroots successes and continue the fight to ensure the rights of law abiding citizens’ are upheld.”

