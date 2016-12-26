Elder Abuse problems for family highlight importance of awareness

Chloe Curtis

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

Elder abuse has become a common occurrence in America and countless families are afflicted with its harsh effects each year. William Hanna witnessed this devastation firsthand when his grandfather was duped of more than $20,000 and his vehicle. Abuse relates to more than just the physical type, but on the emotional and financial toll it takes as well.

In November of this year, Hanna’s grandfather realized everything he had lost to two of his “friends.” His grandfather, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, was a resident at Sun City Gardens, an assisted living facility. Upon his stay there, the victim received consistent visits from two individuals. The duo knew Hanna’s grandfather, who the family prefers not to name, well. The duo previously worked as his housekeepers in 2014 and a bond formed between the pair and Hanna’s grandfather. The alleged wrongdoers were continually treated to dinners and other indulgences.

The visits carried on for two years and in the midst, Hanna’s grandfather was persuaded to pay for the tickets and registration associated with one of the individual’s car, along with gifting his own vehicle and multiple pieces of family jewelry. Hanna’s grandfather was not in a state to be making these decisions logically, yet staff were unable to step in.

“That is a big part of the issue. People see and acknowledge what is going on, but do nothing to stop it.” said Hanna. Staff are not allowed to interfere with affairs of this nature, as they are private to the residents themselves. The Hanna family was unaware of the situation at hand and thus it went unnoticed for a lengthy amount of time.

The family finally noticed different behavior in Hanna’s grandfather in May 2016. The victim’s account was at zero dollars in the start of May and a secret bank account had been opened in order to hide how much money was being withdrawn. The couple were also making strides at getting the grandfather to distance himself from the rest of his family. Pictures and all other tokens that provoked memories were taken down from within his living space and left out of sight.

The victim was also told that both of his grandsons, John and William Hanna, were only after his money. In turn, the brothers were barred from ever visiting. William Hanna was shut down each time he tried to reason with his grandfather as to where all of his money was going. Hanna was being labeled the “evil” one, although he was attempting to protect his grandfather’s assets from being compromised further.

This trend continued well into November, until the victim had an awakening of sorts. Hanna’s grandfather grew enraged during a visit one day, screaming at the couple, “All you ever want is my money.” After pushing the alert button, staff at the facility escorted the pair off the premise. Since this interaction, Hanna’s grandfather has not gifted anything more to the couple – although they claim entitlement to much more.

Hanna and one of the individuals spoke on the phone once after an investigation was opened into their behavior for around 15 minutes. The woman claimed that she was promised a new Nissan, a trip to Hawaii, and $65,000. She further went on to share that she had access to his financial papers. Hanna reiterated that his grandfather had nothing left to give and while she and her accomplice may not have been caught this time, their actions were still documented in a database somewhere. To this, the aggressor ended the phone call.

Although connections have since been cut, plans to obtain a restraining order have since gone into motion and a new will has been developed. Hanna shared that the best way to avoid similar misfortunes is to, “set up a trust with thresholds where a family member can control assets when their loved one is no longer able to.” Hanna has chronicled his experience in the hopes that other families will be more attentive and able to better recognize the warning signs associated with this abuse.

These situations affect many elders as they fear being alone and are more inclined to trust easily. Hanna’s family has since reunited to support one another during this trying time and determine the best route going forward for their grandfather. The signs of abuse are not always obvious and therefore it has proven to be beneficial to maintain an open path of communication with elderly loved ones, he said.

For more information on elder abuse, the signs and what you can do to protect your loved ones, visit the County of Riverside Department of Public Social Services’ Adult Services Division online at http://dpss.co.riverside.ca.us/adult-services-division/adult-protective-services or call (800) 491-712. In the event of an emergency call 9-1-1.