Families notified of U.S. Marine Corps incident aboard Camp Pendleton, investigation ongoing

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON – According to a press release issued by the 1st Marine Division, Family members of the 14 Marines and one Sailor injured in a training exercise on Camp Pendleton, Wednesday, Sept. 13, have been notified of the incident.

The training incident occurred aboard Camp Pendleton Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire during a land-based training exercise. Fourteen Marines and one Sailor all from the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment and 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion were injured in the accident which was first reported at 9:33 a.m.

“The units were conducting a combat readiness evaluation as part of scheduled battalion training at the time of the incident,” the press release states.

The incident took place inland, not on the beach as initially reported, 1st Lt. Paul Gainey said.

Eight of the injured Marines were taken to UCSD Medical Center Burn Center, where three were admitted in critical condition and five in serious condition.

Four others were transported to UC Irvine Medical Center in the city of Orange in Orange County, where two were listed as critical and two were in unknown condition. Another Marine was admitted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in stable status, and two were treated at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for minor injuries.

The status of the service members will not be released due to HIPPA laws.

“These Service Members are active patients at hospitals so I can’t release any information about their status or their identities to protect their privacy,” Gainey said.

“At this time, all service members are receiving the highest quality medical care at the appropriate facilities,” the press release states.

The incident remains under investigation.

“I can tell you that the 1st Marine Division, in any accident where our Marines are hurt, we take very seriously,” Gaines said. “We put the best people on the investigation and get that information out when it is ready.”

According to the press release, the 1st Marine Division is grateful for both the civilian and military emergency personnel who responded to the situation, the group thanked all of those who came out to assist in the incident saying, they would like to “recognize the extraordinary efforts of all the medical personnel currently caring for our service members.”

In a Sept. 14posting on the 1st Marine Division Facebook page, the group said their thoughts and prayers were with Service Members and the families affected by the accident.

“The 1st Marine Division stands with the families and friends of our Marines and Sailor. We hope and pray for a full recovery. Semper Fidelis.”