Felon who assaulted cop, carjacked motorist sentenced

RIVERSIDE – An ex-con who turned combative with a Riverside policeman during a pursuit that culminated in a carjacking and ended with a foot chase was sentenced today to more than 20 years in state prison.

Jeffrey Scott Kibbe, 27, of Nuevo pleaded guilty last month to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, carjacking, robbery, felony evadingand resisting arrest. The plea was made directly to the court, without input or objection from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Superior Court Judge Ronald Taylor imposed the 20-year, four-month sentence indicated at the time of the plea.

According to Riverside police, a patrol officer saw Kibbe commit a traffic offense while driving through the Orangecrest quarter of the city about 3:30 a.m. on June 5. The officer signaled the probationer to stop in the area of Caledonia Drive and Cole Avenue, at which point Kibbe pulled into a driveway, then got out of his vehicle.

A moment later, however, he jumped back into the car, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop and throwing the vehicle into reverse, aiming it at the patrolman, who quickly moved out of the way for his own safety, police said.

A pursuit ensued, heading into a nearby shopping center at Trautwein and Van Buren boulevards, where the convicted felon pulled into a gas station, taking a motorist’s vehicle, but immediately losing control of it next to a gas pump, preventing him from leaving, investigators said.

The motorist suffered minor injuries during the carjacking.

“Kibbe got out of the vehicle with the victim’s cell phone and fled again,” according to a Riverside Police Department statement. “As the officer was gaining on him, the suspect turned and threw the phone at the officer. The

suspect stopped running and again ignored the officer’s commands to comply. A Taser was deployed, and the suspect was safely taken into custody.”

The officer was not injured. The carjacking victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Kibbe was transported to a hospital for an exam to ensure he wasn’t injured, then booked into jail.

According to court records, the defendant has prior convictions for robbery, burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.