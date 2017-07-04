Fireworks are illegal in Riverside County so please leave the fireworks to the professionals

RIVERSIDE COUNTY – Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Chief, John R. Hawkins would like to remind all citizens that Riverside County Ordinances 858 and 757 prohibit the use of any type of fireworks in Riverside County; including sparklers.

The cities of Blythe, Cathedral City, Coachella, and Desert Hot Springs are allowing the sale and use of State Fire Marshal approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday. Those purchasing fireworks within these cities must not transport, sell, possess, store, or set off fireworks outside the cities where the fireworks are purchased.

Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department and law enforcement agencies throughout Riverside County are enforcing zero tolerance for illegal fireworks. They will be confiscated. Persons caught with illegal fireworks are subject to arrest, citation, and/or fines. In addition, anyone who causes a fire using fireworks may be held financially responsible for all fire suppression costs.

In 2016, CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention and Law Enforcement Bureau confiscated 215 pounds of fireworks, and issued seven citations. (These statistics do not include all other law enforcement agencies within Riverside County.)

“All fireworks whether so-called ‘safe and sane’ or ‘illegal’ are dangerous,” Hawkins said. “Fireworks cause uncounted numbers of unnecessary injuries every year. Fireworks are also the cause of many fires that seriously damage homes and property. Please enjoy the holiday by taking in public fireworks shows. We wish you a wonderful, happy and safe Independence Day 2017.”

To report the use of illegal fireworks in non-emergency situations, please contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 776-1099 or (800) 950-2444. If you have an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

For a listing of approved public, professional fireworks shows throughout Riverside County, visit www.rvcfire.org.