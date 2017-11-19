Hit-and-run crash involving getaway vehicle injures two

ANZA – A pickup truck speeding away from a reported marijuana theft smashed into two men riding an off-road vehicle in Anza, and the pickup’s driver was still being sought today.

The two men on the ATV suffered major injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies today said the crash was at 4:43 p.m. Friday in the 59000 block of Everett Road, said Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Wallace Clear.

The driver of the pickup truck sped from the crash, said Clear, and no arrest has been made. Anza is a rural scattering houses in the high desert, 33 miles east of Temecula and 41 miles west of Indio.

Clear urged anyone with information regarding the crash to contact sheriff’s investigator Alfredo Medina at (951) 791-3400.