IDYLLWILD: Man killed in hiking accident

IDYLLWILD – The Riverside County coroner today released the name of a man who died from a fall while climbing on the Ernie Maxwell Scenic Hiking Trail in Idyllwild.

He was George J. Wu, 51, of Newport Beach, according to the coroner’s office.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:54 a.m. Saturday to Humber Park regarding a deceased hiker, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Agcaoili.

“The preliminary investigation determined Mr. Wu likely suffered traumatic injuries from a fall while climbing,” Agcaoili said.