Initiative filed to repeal car and gas tax hikes

SAN DIEGO – The statewide campaign to repeal the car and gas tax hikes is underway with the formal filing of a ballot initiative to amend the state constitution to reverse the tax hikes and to require a state vote before raising car and gas taxes in the future.

“Sacramento politicians really crossed the line with these massive car and gas tax hikes, and we intend to give taxpayers the chance to reverse that decision with this initiative,” Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California, said.

During the summer, DeMaio helped spearhead a successful signature drive to collect over 100,000 signatures for a recall election against state Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, who was the deciding vote on passing the car and gas tax hikes. DeMaio is now committing to help finance the collection of signatures for the statewide initiative as well as mobilize grassroots activists across the state.

Backers of the initiative need to collect 585,407 signatures of California voters to put the measure on the November 2018 ballot. Reform California said they have already received pledges from over 200,000 California voters who want to sign the petition once the forms are issued by the state, and many of those have volunteered to get more signatures from neighbors, friends and co-workers. DeMaio is encouraging more voters to sign up at www.StopTheCarTax.org .

The average driver will end up paying $300 more in car and gas taxes if the tax hike remains in effect.

“Working families are getting hosed at the pump with the gas tax hike, and they know it won’t fix our roads as Sacramento politicians always end up diverting the funds to other uses,” DeMaio said.

The next step in the qualification process is to receive the ballot “Title and Summary” from California’s attorney general. DeMaio said that even though the attorney general has a record of issuing false and misleading summaries on citizen initiatives they don’t like, he is confident voters will still vote in favor of the initiative as the issue becomes the defining issue in all California races in 2018.

“Once we qualify this initiative for the ballot, 2018 will be remembered as the year we had another taxpayer revolt in California – where the outrageous car and gas taxes were reversed by voters and the politicians that enacted those tax hikes are punished at the ballot box,” DeMaio said.